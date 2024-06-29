Wetsch Selected 82nd Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen are proud to announce Carson Wetsch has been drafted in the third round, 82nd overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Carson Wetsch joined the Hitmen after being drafted by Calgary 12th overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects draft. The 17-year-old finished the 2023-24 campaign with 25 goals and 25 assists for 50 points, more than doubling his point production from the previous season. The forward has won two gold medals with the Team Canada program in the past year, including the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup last August and the U18 Men's World Championship back in May.

"We are excited to see Carson drafted but not surprised with the amount of NHL teams who had interest in him," said Hitmen General Manager Garry Davidson. "His throwback style of play and commitment to the game on and off the ice should allow him to make it to the next level."

Two Calgary Hitmen players were drafted in the 2024 NHL Draft. Wetsch joins his teammate Carter Yakemchuk in the excitement after he was drafted seventh overall by the Ottawa Senators Friday night.

The 2024 NHL Draft concluded Saturday afternoon with rounds 2-7 taking place at the Sphere in Las Vegas, NV.

