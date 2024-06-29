Ondrej Becher Selected 80th Overall to Detroit Red Wings
June 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Ondrej Becher is headed to Hockeytown. In the third round, the Czechian forward heard the Detroit Red Wings call his name at 80th overall. Becher is just the second Cougar in franchise history to be drafted by the Wings.
Becher is off the heels of a tremendous 2023-24 season where he owned 96 points (32-64-86) in 58 games with the Cougars. Becher also compiled eight power-play goals and 21 power-play assists. During the 2024 WHL Playoffs, Becher was a key contributor owning 19 points (5-14-19) which was tied for the team lead with Minnesota Wild prospect Riley Heidt.
Internationally, Becher earned a bronze medal at the 2024 World Junior Championship with Team Czechia. Becher had a magnificent tournament which was highlighted by a hat-trick and five point performance in the Bronze Medal game.
Becher joins Terik Parascak (Washington Capitals) as the two Cougar selections thus far in the 2024 NHL Draft.
