Will McIsaac Selected 145th Overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2024 NHL Draft

June 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Las Vegas, Nev. - Spokane Chiefs defenseman Will McIsaac was selected 145th-overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2024 NHL Draft Saturday afternoon.

The Vancouver native is the first d-man taken out of Spokane since Graham Sward was drafted in the fifth round by Nashville in 2022. He becomes the 27th Spokane blueliner selected in the NHL Draft.

McIsaac is just the second Spokane Chief player selected by the Blues, following Maxim Bets in the 1993 draft.

McIsaac, a 6-foot-3 blueliner from Vancouver, British Columbia, finished his second full season with the Chiefs with new career highs across the board - six goals and 21 assists for 27 total points - and improved from a -15 last season to a +15 this season. He was Spokane's third-highest-scoring defenseman for the 2023-24 campaign.

Originally drafted by Spokane 28th-overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, McIsaac made his debut in the 2021-22 season.

McIsaac was ranked 93rd among North American Skaters in the NHL's Central Scouting Service's final rankings.

You can bid on a Will McIsaac Shirsey with our NHL Draft Themed Online Auction here.

The Chiefs 2024-2025 Schedule was announced earlier this month. Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, September 9th. Guarantee your seats for all the biggest games by getting a Chiefs ticket package.

Ticket packages are currently on sale at the Chiefs office, spokanechiefs.com, and are available by calling (509) 535-PUCK. - The Spokane Chiefs are a member of the U.S. Division of the Western Hockey league, the world's finest development league for junior hockey players. Since 1985 the Chiefs have been a pillar in the Spokane community, offering family-friendly entertainment and a winning tradition which includes: two Memorial Cup Championships in 1991 & 2008, two WHL Championships in 1991 & 2008 and four Western Conference Championships in 1991, 1996, 2000 & 2008. Over 60 alumni have gone on to play in the National Hockey League.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.