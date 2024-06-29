Miettinen, Smith, Jamieson All Get Called in Vegas

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips saw three players selected in the 2024 NHL Draft at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday morning.

Julius Miettinen - Seattle Kraken (Round 2, 40th-overall)

Miettinen, an '06-born Helsinki, FIN native, earned U.S. Division Rookie of the Year honors by netting 31 goals with 36 assists over 66 games played. He ranked third amongst all WHL newcomers in goals and points.

Miettinen was named Kal Tire WHL Rookie of the Week three times, including back-to-back weeks - January 8 and January 15.

Originally picked up by Everett 30th-overall in the 2023 CHL Import Draft, Miettinen finished up his first WHL regular season riding a season-best 10-game point streak, registering nine goals and 21 points from February 18 through March 24.

Tarin Smith - Anaheim Ducks (Round 3, 79th-overall)

Smith, an '06-born Porcupine Plain, SK native, led all Silvertips blueliners in assists (36) and points (44) in the 2023-24 season. He also bested all other team defenders in powerplay goals (5) and tied for the lead in powerplay assists (11). He also finished with a goal and four assists through eight WHL Playoff games.

Eric Jamieson - Calgary Flames (Round 6, 177th-overall)

Jamieson, an '05-born Calgary, AB native, led Silvertips defenders with 10 goals in 2023-24 with 22 assists. His best offensive performance came on Jan. 12 in Kamloops, where he netted his first career hat trick. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound defender's punishing physical play makes him a valuable two-way blueliner.

Jamieson attended Seattle Kraken Development Camp prior to the start of the 2023-24 season.

