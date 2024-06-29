Nathan Mayes Selected 225th Overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2024 NHL Draft

June 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Las Vegas, Nev. - Spokane Chiefs defenseman Nathan Mayes was selected 225th-overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2024 NHL Draft Saturday afternoon.

Mayes becomes the second Chiefs defenseman taken on Day Two of the 2024 NHL Draft following the selection of Will McIsaac earlier in the day. He is also the third ever Maple Leaf taken out of Spokane (Filip Kral, 2018, Jared Hope, 1996).

Mayes, a 6-foot-4 blueliner out of Salmon Arm, British Columbia, was Spokane's third-round pick (51st overall) in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, making his debut in the 2021-22 season. He finished his rookie year with a goal and 15 assists, bringing his career total to 17 points in 74 games.

Mayes was ranked 107th among North American Skaters in the NHL's Central Scouting Service's final rankings.

