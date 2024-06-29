Howe Drafted by Penguins with 46th Pick of 2024 NHL Draft

June 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release









Regina Pats captain Tanner Howe

(Regina Pats, Credit: Keith Hershmiller Photography) Regina Pats captain Tanner Howe(Regina Pats, Credit: Keith Hershmiller Photography)

Regina, Sask. - The Pittsburgh Penguins selected Regina Pats captain Tanner Howe with the 46th pick (2nd round, 14th) of the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Saturday.

"It's a crazy feeling getting a chance to hug your parents and family," Howe said in a media availability following his selection. "I'm honestly speechless. Pittsburgh is such a great organization, and I can't wait to get started."

Howe, 18, led the Pats goals (28), assists (49), points (77), power play points (23) and games this past season, playing in all 68 games for the first time in his career. The Prince Albert, Sask. product completed his fourth season with the Regiment in 2023-24, reaching 20+ goals, 40+ assists and 60+ points for a third straight season. Formerly drafted by the Pats in the fourth round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, the 5-foot-11, 182 lb. left-shot forward ranks T-65th in franchise history in games (207), 57th in goals (92), 34th in assists (141) and T-44th in points (233).

"I think I'm a strong 200-foot centre or winger that can play the opposition very well," Howe added. "I think I can add depth to the lineup, have a scoring touch and can burry on chances. I think I play a lot bigger than I am."

Howe becomes the eighth Pats player all-time selected by the Penguins, joining Ron Snell (1968), Rob Laird (1974), Rick Uhrich (1974), Dave Goertz (1983), Kevin Clemens (1985), Jamie Heward (1989) and Boyd Kane (1996).

The third youngest captain in Pats history was one of 34 WHL players selected in the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft and the 11th highest drafted after five WHL players were drafted in the first round, all going within the first 17 selections.

Howe also became the 32nd player all-time from the City of Prince Albert to be drafted by an NHL club, and the first since Braden Schneider (New York Rangers, RD #1 - 19th) in 2020.

Exactly 128 Pats alumni have been drafted by NHL clubs all-time. The Pats have now had three players selected in the last four drafts as Howe joins Ryker Evans (Seattle Kraken, 2021) and Connor Bedard (Chicago Blackhawks, 2023).

Additionally, Regina Pats European prospect Stian Solberg was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the first round, 23rd overall. The Oslo, Norway product finished the 2023-24 campaign with 15 points (5G-10A) in 42 games with Vålerenga of Norway's top pro league. The 2005-born left-shot defenceman is listed at 6-foot-2, 201 lb. and competed with Norway at the 2024 World Juniors, recording two points (1G-1A) in five contests.

Images from this story



Regina Pats captain Tanner Howe

(Keith Hershmiller Photography)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.