Wheat Kings Defenseman Elick Selected in Second Round by Blue Jackets

June 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Charlie Elick was one of the top prospects available entering day two of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in Las Vegas. When day two kicked off, Elick didn't have to wait very long to find out which team would be helping him make the next step in his hockey journey.

With their first pick of the second round, 36th overall, the Columbus Blue Jackets selected Elick. The 6-foot-3 right-handed defenseman is the first Wheat King selected in the 2024 entry draft.

Elick broke out in just about every way possible in the 2023-24 season with the Wheat Kings. He set new career highs in every offensive category with four goals and 23 assists for 27 points in 65 games. Impressively, Elick put up 25 of those 27 points at even strength.

Points, however, are only one small part of the package with Elick, who plays to his size. Using his impressive skating to close gaps, Elick threw punishing hits all season long, and showed a willingness to block shots, making him a fixture on the Wheat Kings' penalty kill.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will conduct their prospect development camp starting on Tuesday, July 2 and running until Friday, July 5.

