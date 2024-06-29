Hunter Laing Selected 170th Overall by Calgary Flames
June 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Hunter Laing is headed to Alberta. The 6'6 forward from Kelowna, BC was selected in the sixth round, 170th overall by the Calgary Flames at the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas, NV.
Laing owned 25 points (11-14-25) in 66 games with the Cougars. Laing was listed on NHL Central Scouting all season long and finished on the list as the #86 ranked skater.
Laing is the third Prince George Cougar in franchise history to be selected by the Calgary Flames (Blair Betts, 1998 and Ronald Petrovicky, 1996).
Laing is also the third Cougar to be selected in the 2024 NHL Draft (Parascak, Washington and Becher, Detroit).
