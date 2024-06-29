Maxmilian Curran Selected by Colorado Avalanche in 2024 NHL Draft

Las Vegas, NV - The Tri-City Americans are proud to announce that forward Max Curran was selected in the 2024 NHL Draft, held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Curran was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche 161st overall. He becomes the 68th player in Americans franchise history to be drafted into the NHL.

Curran, from Praha, Czechia, was drafted 39th overall in the 2023 CHL Import Draft by the Americans. He was a constant contributor for the Americans during the 2023-24 season, ending with 32 points (5-27-32) in 40 games played. His season was cut short due to an injury suffered in late January.

He was also named to the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, which was scheduled for January 24, but was unable to participate due to the injury.

Prior to his time in the WHL, Curran had an extremely productive 2022-23 season in Czechia split between two teams. With the U17 HC Praha Slavia club Curran scored 37 points (15-22-37) in just 18 games, and with the U20 2 HC Praha Slavia team he added another 27 points (9-18-27) in 18 games.

Just before arriving in Tri-City for last season Curran represented Team Czechia at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, helping them reach the gold medal game with a goal and two assists in five games.

Curran is the sixth player in franchise history to be drafted by the Avalanche organization, and first since Sasha Mutala in 2019.

