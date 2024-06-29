Marques, Meneghin Selected in 2024 NHL Entry Draft

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Saturday that 2006-born forward Miguel Marques and 2004-born goaltender Harrison Meneghin were selected in the 2024 National Hockey League Entry Draft.

Marques, 18, was selected by the Nashville Predators in the third-round (87th overall). The Prince George, BC, product was originally picked by the Hurricanes 10th overall in the 2021 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft. During the 2023-2024 season, he recorded a career-high 74 points (28g-46a) along with 57 penalty minutes and a plus-13 rating. He has collected 100 points (38g-62a) with 94 penalty minutes in 136 career games with the Hurricanes.

The 5'11, 172-pound forward added one assist with eight penalty minutes in two post-season games in 2024. He has collected two helpers in 10 career playoff games over his three-year WHL career. Marques was named the 'Canes Fan Favourite Award winner in 2023-2024 while also leading the team in scoring. Marques, who was the lone member of the Hurricanes to attend the 2024 NHL Draft Combine, becomes the first player in 'Canes history to be drafted by the Predators in the Entry Draft.

Meneghin, 19, was chosen in the seventh-round (206th overall) by the Tampa Bay Lightning. The South Surrey, BC, product was originally signed by the Hurricanes in 2021 after going undrafted in the WHL Prospects Draft. He appeared in a career-high 53 regular season games posting a 27-20-5-0 record with a 2.59 goals against average and a .919 save percentage with three shutouts in 2023-2024. Meneghin has appeared in 90 career games with the Hurricanes posting a record of 46-32-7-2 with a 2.72 GAA and a .913 SV% with four shutouts.

The 6'3, 170-pound goaltender added a 4.00 GAA and a .887 SV% in the 2024 WHL Playoffs. He was named the WHL's Central Division Goaltender of the Year in 2023-2024 while finishing as a nominee for the WHL 's Goaltender of the Year Award.

Meneghin was also named a Central Division First-Team All-Star while being named the Hurricanes Most Valuable Player and Three Star Award winner. He became the seventh Hurricane to be selected by the Lightning joining Brantt Myhres (1992), Mark Szoke (1993), Bryce Salvador (1994), Nick Tarnasky (2003), Mitch Fadden (2007) and Carter Ashton (2009).

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft marked the first time since the 2015 draft that the Hurricanes had two-or-more players selected. It also marks the sixth time in the last eight years a 'Cane had been selected in the draft. In total, 34 WHL players were chosen in the 2024 NHL Draft.

