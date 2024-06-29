Giants Forward Thorpe Selected by Montreal Canadiens in 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Vancouver Giants forward Tyler Thorpe

Las Vegas, NV - The Vancouver Giants are incredibly proud to announce that 18-year-old forward Tyler Thorpe (Richmond, B.C) has been selected 130th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

This past season, the 6-foot-5, 220 lb. winger finished T-4th in goals among all Giants with 23, despite only playing in 51 games. His 44 points were 6th on Vancouver, while he also registered two shorthanded goals and 11 power play points.

Thorpe was undrafted to the WHL, and signed with the Giants on October 27, 2022. He improved from four goals in 48 games in his rookie season to 23 goals in 51 games in 2023-24.

"The Vancouver Giants organization is delighted for Tyler and his family on his selection by Montreal in the NHL Draft today," Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said. "The steps that Tyler has taken over a short amount of time with us has been incredible to witness and there is still so much room for him to grow. We're excited to see what's in store for him moving forward."

Giants Head Coach Manny Viveiros added that Thorpe is your prototypical power forward and that there is very much a need for that type of player in today's NHL.

"It's a heavy, physical game along the boards and in front of the net," Viveiros said. "He has that ability - the strength - to position himself in those areas and win those puck battles, especially along the wall, where the majority of the game is played. Tyler is just learning what he can do as a player; what he can be. There's so much room for him to grow and improve."

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft continues today from the Sphere in Las Vegas. You can follow along here. WHAT THE SCOUTS SAY:

"The 6-foot-5 winger has an NHL work rate and shot, along with improving skills. It's uncommon to see a player of Thorpe's stature shoot in motion and off-the-catch with such impressive form. His hands always stay in front of his body and he really elevates his top arm to put his full body weight behind the net. He also has a knack for deflections bolstered by between-checks positioning." - Elite Prospects Draft Guide

"Thorpe progressed well in his second WHL season after not making much of a dent as a rookie and first-year draft eligible. Thorpe is a big winger who plays hard. He has a good shot from range, and displays strong instances of puck skills." - Corey Pronman (The Athletic)

" He also has some deception and manipulation abilities. He fakes one way before going the other and delays to wait for lanes to open/draw pressure before passing. The playmaking's not as natural as shooting; he looks off high-value lanes to shoot instead. But he also spots teammates through a layer or two. The play selection should improve. He's also a strong defender all the wall, pinching down on opponents and timing his double-teams well ." - Mitch Brown (Elite Prospects) NOTES:

Thorpe is the 25th Giants forward to ever be drafted to the NHL.

He is the 37th Vancouver Giant to ever be drafted to the NHL

He is the second ever Giant to be picked by the Montreal Canadiens, after Brendan Gallagher also went in the fifth round in 2010

