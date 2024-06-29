Giants Defenceman Roberts Selected by Sharks in 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Las Vegas, NV - The Vancouver Giants are incredibly proud to announce that 18-year-old defenceman Colton Roberts (Maple Ridge, B.C) has been selected 131st overall by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

This past season, the 6-foot-4, 204 lb. blueliner finished second in points among Giants defencemen with 27 points in 62 games, including seven goals. His 27 points were fifth among all WHL defencemen age 17 or younger.

Roberts was originally selected by the Giants 11th overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

The right-shot defender was a standout at the 2024 NHL/CHL Top Prospects Game in January, where he registered a pair of primary assists and four shots on goal to help Team Red defeat Team White 3-1. Roberts also showed well at the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo from June 2-8, finishing top-15 out of 100 players in four events and top-25 in six events.

"The Vancouver Giants organization would like to congratulate Colton and his family on his selection by San Jose in the NHL Draft today," Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said. "Colton is an extremely driven individual with an impressive work ethic and rare skill set, not to mention his high character. We look forward to helping him in his development towards a professional career with the Sharks."

Giants Head Coach Manny Viveiros added that Roberts has the potential to be a solid, two-way defenceman at the highest level.

"He's a guy that can make a good first pass, defend in his own zone, develop into a really good penalty killer, but also has that ability to jump into the play and make plays in the offensive zone," Viveiros said. "For me, that's what I really like going forward to the next level: he's got the size, he's got the length, his mobility is getting better all the time, and if you can continue to develop in that area, plus when you add that offensive ability that he does show, it makes for a really exciting prospect going forward."

WHAT THE SCOUTS SAY:

"Able to kill plays. He's 6-foot-4, 200 lbs. and he's got good size. His favourite player is Victor Hedman. He's not quite as big as Victor, but in terms of that reach and what he's able to do with that size defensively, those are the kind of elements you want from a guy his size. His ability to defend, his compete level, those are the big strengths of his game. I think there's a little more offence there probably. One of those players that I'm just intrigued to watch his development as he continues to grow. We had him in our Sportlogiq rankings 75th, so we obviously think pretty highly of him." - Mike Kelly (NHL Network & Sportlogiq)

"A big, right shot, skating, puck moving defenseman that has made significant strides this season and has a big upside. He has the size, reach and physical assets to finish his checks and to defend effectively and with a purpose. He plays big minutes on the top pairing and is utilized in all situations. Plays the top on the power play or as a shooter, moves the puck around quickly and efficiently to make plays. Makes the good first outlet pass, connects with the long stretch pass and joins the rush smartly where he can also beat attackers with his puck skills and skating." - NHL Central Scouting

"He's an extremely competitive player who plays a physical, hard game built upon a foundation of athletic tools. He's a strong skater who plays sturdy over his balanced posture. He battles and holds his ground (and likes to chirp). He's hard to play against. He's got the reach and the willingness to use it and finish checks decisively...With some refinement, more attention paid to the details and positioning, and hopefully a little more creativity in time, there's a pro-style player there." - Scott Wheeler (The Athletic)

"The 6-foot-4 defenceman brings NHL-calibre skating with plenty of flashes of skill, but hasn't quite yet put all the pieces together. But one thing's for certain: He has home run potential. Roberts' mobility is most evident on retrievals, where he easily beats opponents to the puck, takes away their space, and accelerates on reception." - Elite Prospects Draft Guide

NOTES:

Roberts becomes just the third Giants defenceman drafted to the NHL in the last 10 years. The others are: Bowen Byram (2019 - Colorado); Alex Kannok Leipert (2018 - Washington)

He is the 38th Giants player to ever be drafted to the NHL.

Roberts becomes the 2nd Vancouver Giant ever to be selected by the Sharks, after Tyson Sexsmith in 2007.

