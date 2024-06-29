2024 NHL Draft - Tigers Recap

Medicine Hat, AB - The NHL Draft was held in Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday and it was a busy two days for Tiger players and fans. The Tigers led the WHL with four players being selected in the draft.

Cayden Lindstrom - Round 1, Pick 4 (4th Overall)

Cayden Lindstrom became the first WHL player off the board when the Columbus Blue Jackets selected him fourth overall. He became the highest drafted Tiger since 2004 when Cam Barker was selected third overall. The Blue Jackets have a recent history of drafting former Tigers with Cole Sillinger, Derek Dorsett and Kris Russell all being selected by Columbus.

Lindstrom was playing phenomenal hockey last season before an injury cut it short. In only 32 games, he scored 27 goals and assisted on 19 others. He also showcased the physical side of his game, collecting 66 penalty minutes.

Columbus General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Don Waddell said the team had him ranked second on their pre-draft list, even turning down a potential trade for the fourth overall choice once it was clear Lindstrom would be available.

"First of all, he's a centerman, which they're hard to come by - big centers that not only can score but are very mean," Waddell said. "He plays a very hard (game). That skill set with that kind of temperament, it's hard to go past those guys."

Andrew Basha - Round 2, Pick 9 (41st Overall)

Andrew Basha didn't have to wait long to hear his name called on day two of the draft. He was selected with the ninth pick in the second round by his hometown Calgary Flames. He grew up watching the Flames and even wears 34 as an homage to his favorite player - Miikka Kiprusoff.

It was no surprise that Basha was selected early in this year's draft. The playmaking forward had a breakout season scoring 85 points (30G, 55A) in 63 games played. He was selected to play in the CHL Top Prospect Game in January and finished the season ranked 26th among North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

"It's pretty amazing," Basha said of being selected by the Flames. "Obviously, being a Calgary kid. I grew up being a Flames fan and always had season tickets."

"It's a dream come true and I'm definitely pretty excited."

Tomas Mrsic - Round 4, Pick 16 (113th Overall)

Tomas Mrsic joins the St. Louis Blues after being drafted with the 16th pick in the Round 4. He became only the sixth Tiger to be drafted by the Blues and the first since Brett Scheffelmaier was selected in 2001.

With their selection, the Blues are receiving a talented forward with a knack for scoring goals. Last season, Mrsic scored 23 goals and added 29 assists in 63 games. He also gained valuable experience helping Canada Red win a silver medal at the 2022 U17 World Hockey Challenge in Langley, BC.

Hunter St. Martin - Round 6, Pick 32 (193rd Overall)

Hunter St. Martin was the final Tiger selected in the 2024 NHL Draft. The newly crowned Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers selected St. Martin with the final pick of the sixth round.

Unranked heading into the draft, the multifaceted forward hopes to prove the Panthers found themselves a hidden gem in the later round. Last season, St. Martin put up 52 points (24G, 28A) while being counted on to play on the power play and penalty kill.

