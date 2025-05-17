Tigers Goaltender Meneghin Named 2025 WHL Playoffs MVP
May 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Spokane, Wash. - Medicine Hat Tigers netminder Harrison Meneghin has been named the 2025 WHL Playoffs MVP.
The WHL Playoff MVP award is presented to a player deemed to have made the strongest contribution to his Club throughout the WHL Playoffs, as voted by members of the media.
The prospect of the Tampa Bay Lightning authoured an inspiring story during the 2025 WHL Playoffs, backstopping Medicine Hat to its first Ed Chynoweth Cup since 2007, returning to the team days after the sudden passing of his father on the final day of the WHL Regular Season.
Selected by the Lightning in the seventh round (206th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Meneghin went 14-1 with three shutouts, a 2.32 goals-against average, and a 0.907% save percentage through 16 games this post-season.
Meneghin's outstanding effort helped the Tigers claim the sixth WHL Championship in franchise history.
Acquired from the Lethbridge Hurricanes on October 4, 2024, Meneghin went 23-10-1-1 with a 2.58 GAA, .900 SV%, and three shutouts in 36 regular season appearances.
The 6-foot-4, 174-pound puckstopper was solid from Game 1 of the first round, when he delivered an emotional 21-save shutout in a 4-0 win over the Swift Current Broncos.
Meneghin posted his second shutout of the WHL Playoffs with an 18-save effort in a 3-0 win over the Prince Albert Raiders during the second round.
The product of South Surrey, B.C., brought his best hockey to the WHL Championship Series, including a 36-save showing during a 4-1 win in Game 1. With the series knotted 1-1 through two games and Game 3 set in Spokane, Meneghin turned in a perfect 28-save night as the Tigers clawed out a 6-0 win. He then made another 28 saves on 30 shots in Game 4, helping the Tigers push the Chiefs to the brink of elimination.
In Game 5 of the WHL Championship, Meneghin logged 34 saves to seal the deal for Medicine Hat.
Meneghin is the third player and goaltender in Medicine Hat Tigers history to be named WHL Playoff MVP, following in the footsteps of fellow netminders Kevin Nastiuk (2004) and Matt Keetley (2007).
WHL Playoffs MVPs
2024 - Denton Mateychuk, Moose Jaw Warriors
2023 - Thomas Milic, Seattle Thunderbirds
2022 - Kaiden Guhle, Edmonton Oil Kings
2019 - Ian Scott, Prince Albert Raiders
2018 - Glenn Gawdin, Swift Current Broncos
2017 - Mathew Barzal, Seattle Thunderbirds
2016 - Nolan Patrick, Brandon Wheat Kings
2015 - Leon Draisaitl, Kelowna Rockets
2014 - Griffin Reinhart, Edmonton Oil Kings
2013 - Ty Rattie, Portland Winterhawks
2012 - Laurent Brossoit, Edmonton Oil Kings
2011 - Nathan Lieuwen, Kootenay ICE
2010 - Martin Jones, Calgary Hitmen
2009 - Tyler Myers, Kelowna Rockets
2008 - Tyler Johnson, Spokane Chiefs
2007 - Matt Keetley, Medicine Hat Tigers
2006 - Gilbert Brule, Vancouver Giants
2005 - Shea Weber, Kelowna Rockets
2004 - Kevin Nastiuk, Medicine Hat Tigers
2003 - Jesse Schultz, Kelowna Rockets
2002 - Duncan Milroy, Kootenay ICE
2001 - Shane Bendera, Red Deer Rebels
2000 - Dan Blackburn, Kootenay ICE
1999 - Brad Moran, Calgary Hitmen
1998 - Brent Belecki, Portland Winter Hawks
1997 - Blaine Russell, Lethbridge Hurricanes
1996 - Bobby Brown, Brandon Wheat Kings
1995 - Nolan Baumgartner, Kamloops Blazers
1994 - Steve Passmore, Kamloops Blazers
1993 - Andrew Schneider, Swift Current Broncos
1992 - Jarrett Deuling, Kamloops Blazers
Western Hockey League Stories from May 17, 2025
- Medicine Hat Tigers Win 2025 WHL Championship Series Presented by Nutrien - WHL
- Tigers Win 4-2 to Claim Their Sixth WHL Championship - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Tigers Goaltender Meneghin Named 2025 WHL Playoffs MVP - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Medicine Hat Tigers Win 2025 WHL Championship Series Presented by Nutrien - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Medicine Hat Tigers Stories
- Tigers Win 4-2 to Claim Their Sixth WHL Championship
- Tigers Goaltender Meneghin Named 2025 WHL Playoffs MVP
- Medicine Hat Tigers Win 2025 WHL Championship Series Presented by Nutrien
- Game Preview: Round 4 - Game 5 at Spokane Chiefs
- Tigers Beat Chiefs 5-2 in Game 4