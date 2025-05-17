Tigers Goaltender Meneghin Named 2025 WHL Playoffs MVP

May 17, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Medicine Hat Tigers netminder Harrison Meneghin has been named the 2025 WHL Playoffs MVP.

The WHL Playoff MVP award is presented to a player deemed to have made the strongest contribution to his Club throughout the WHL Playoffs, as voted by members of the media.

The prospect of the Tampa Bay Lightning authoured an inspiring story during the 2025 WHL Playoffs, backstopping Medicine Hat to its first Ed Chynoweth Cup since 2007, returning to the team days after the sudden passing of his father on the final day of the WHL Regular Season.

Selected by the Lightning in the seventh round (206th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Meneghin went 14-1 with three shutouts, a 2.32 goals-against average, and a 0.907% save percentage through 16 games this post-season.

Meneghin's outstanding effort helped the Tigers claim the sixth WHL Championship in franchise history.

Acquired from the Lethbridge Hurricanes on October 4, 2024, Meneghin went 23-10-1-1 with a 2.58 GAA, .900 SV%, and three shutouts in 36 regular season appearances.

The 6-foot-4, 174-pound puckstopper was solid from Game 1 of the first round, when he delivered an emotional 21-save shutout in a 4-0 win over the Swift Current Broncos.

Meneghin posted his second shutout of the WHL Playoffs with an 18-save effort in a 3-0 win over the Prince Albert Raiders during the second round.

The product of South Surrey, B.C., brought his best hockey to the WHL Championship Series, including a 36-save showing during a 4-1 win in Game 1. With the series knotted 1-1 through two games and Game 3 set in Spokane, Meneghin turned in a perfect 28-save night as the Tigers clawed out a 6-0 win. He then made another 28 saves on 30 shots in Game 4, helping the Tigers push the Chiefs to the brink of elimination.

In Game 5 of the WHL Championship, Meneghin logged 34 saves to seal the deal for Medicine Hat.

Meneghin is the third player and goaltender in Medicine Hat Tigers history to be named WHL Playoff MVP, following in the footsteps of fellow netminders Kevin Nastiuk (2004) and Matt Keetley (2007).

WHL Playoffs MVPs

2024 - Denton Mateychuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

2023 - Thomas Milic, Seattle Thunderbirds

2022 - Kaiden Guhle, Edmonton Oil Kings

2019 - Ian Scott, Prince Albert Raiders

2018 - Glenn Gawdin, Swift Current Broncos

2017 - Mathew Barzal, Seattle Thunderbirds

2016 - Nolan Patrick, Brandon Wheat Kings

2015 - Leon Draisaitl, Kelowna Rockets

2014 - Griffin Reinhart, Edmonton Oil Kings

2013 - Ty Rattie, Portland Winterhawks

2012 - Laurent Brossoit, Edmonton Oil Kings

2011 - Nathan Lieuwen, Kootenay ICE

2010 - Martin Jones, Calgary Hitmen

2009 - Tyler Myers, Kelowna Rockets

2008 - Tyler Johnson, Spokane Chiefs

2007 - Matt Keetley, Medicine Hat Tigers

2006 - Gilbert Brule, Vancouver Giants

2005 - Shea Weber, Kelowna Rockets

2004 - Kevin Nastiuk, Medicine Hat Tigers

2003 - Jesse Schultz, Kelowna Rockets

2002 - Duncan Milroy, Kootenay ICE

2001 - Shane Bendera, Red Deer Rebels

2000 - Dan Blackburn, Kootenay ICE

1999 - Brad Moran, Calgary Hitmen

1998 - Brent Belecki, Portland Winter Hawks

1997 - Blaine Russell, Lethbridge Hurricanes

1996 - Bobby Brown, Brandon Wheat Kings

1995 - Nolan Baumgartner, Kamloops Blazers

1994 - Steve Passmore, Kamloops Blazers

1993 - Andrew Schneider, Swift Current Broncos

1992 - Jarrett Deuling, Kamloops Blazers







Western Hockey League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.