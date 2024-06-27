Rock Lobsters Sign Steve Martinson As Head Coach

Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters are proud to present Steve Martinson as the head coach for their first official season at The Classic Center Arena in Athens, GA. The Rock Lobsters are eager to bring thrilling games, intense fights, and professional hockey to Athens, and they believe Steve Martinson's extensive experience and passion for the sport will be pivotal in achieving their goal of winning the FPHL's Commissioner Cup in their first season.

Steve Martinson's Playing Career

Steve Martinson's illustrious 14-year playing career includes:

- 49 NHL games (38 with Montreal, 10 with Detroit, 1 with Minnesota)

- 179 AHL games

- 260 IHL games

- 85 CHL games

- 2 championships as a player

Martinson made a mark in the 1985-86 season with Hershey by leading the AHL in penalty minutes (432) and holding the AHL all-time record for major penalties in a season with 49.

Steve Martinson's Coaching Career

With 26 years as a head coach in AA hockey, Martinson has missed the playoffs only twice and secured 10 championships across four different leagues. His remarkable achievements include:

- 5 championships with the San Diego Gulls, WCHL (Taylor Cup) in 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2003

- 1 championship with the Rockford IceHogs, IHL (Colonial Cup) in 2007, the first and only championship for Rockford

- 2 championships with the Allen Americans, CHL (Presidents' Cup) in 2013, 2014

- 2 championships with the Allen Americans, ECHL (Kelly Cup) in 2015, 2016

Martinson boasts 1123 pro coaching wins, the most by a US-born pro coach, trailing only Scotty Bowman overall. He was named ECHL 2020 General Manager of the Year and was recently inducted into the inaugural Rockford IceHogs Ring of Honor in 2024.

ECHL Records

Martinson holds significant ECHL records, including:

- 104 playoff games coached (third all-time)

- 54 playoff wins (third all-time)

- One of only five coaches in the ECHL's 36-year history to win back-to-back championships

Between the 2009-10 and 2016-17 seasons, six players scored 100 or more points in a season under Martinson's guidance, showcasing his exceptional ability to develop top-tier talent.

