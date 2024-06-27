2024 Expansion Draft Results

June 27, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON - The FPHL on Thursday, June 27th, held the expansion draft for the 2024-25 season. The league has expanded into three new cities for the fall including: Athens, GA, Danville, IL, & Monroe LA. Those three teams have been issued 11 picks each to start and build their rosters for their inaugural seasons. Member teams from 2023-24 that were not post season eligible will be allowed selections in 2 rounds of the draft. A total of up to 39 players may be selected overall in the draft.

The Black Bears have chosen to protect; Tyson Kirkby, Gavin Yates, Connor Smith, Austin Thompson, Kyle Stephan, Blake Tosto, Cameron Clark, Dakota Bohn, Dan Stone, Dan Wieber, Jesse Anderson, and Connor McAnanama.

The following players rights to play in the FPHL have been acquired by the participating teams:

Josh Fletcher - Blue Ridge Bobcats

Jestin Somero - Blue Ridge Bobcats

Andrew Uturo - Blue Ridge Bobcats

Brodie Thornton - Baton Rouge Zydeco

Colan Fitzgerald - Athens Rock Lobsters

Teams will now have the option to trade players acquired in the draft, sign to standard player agreement, or be released as free agents at a later date.

2024-25 Season Tickets are now on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

