Furuseth Signs with CRD

June 27, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced they have signed forward Damon Furuseth for the 2024-25 season.

The 6-0, 180-pound Furuseth just completed three years in the NAHL with the Austin Bruins, appearing in 159 games with 24 goals and 48 assists for 72 points over that time. He also appeared in 14 playoff games with a goal and five assists for six points.

The Grand Forks, ND native was the assistant captain of the 2020-21 USHS-MN State Champion Gentry Academy squad, putting up 16 goals and 33 assists for 49 points in just 18 games.

River Dragons season tickets are now on sale for the 2024-25 season by calling 706-507-4625 or going online to RDragons.com. You may also come down to the team office from Monday - Thursday 10 am to 4 pm and Fridays 10 am to 1 pm. Please note the office will be closed at noon on Wednesday and all day Thursday and Friday next week in honor of the Fourth of July Holiday.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.