2024 Expansion Draft Results Announced
June 27, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Columbus River Dragons News Release
COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the five players the team lost in the FPHL Expansion Draft on Thursday.
Each team in the draft could lose a maximum of five players. The River Dragons departures are as follows:
Athens Rock Lobsters - Carter Shinkaruk
Baton Rouge Zydeco - Nathan Balkwill
Dashers Hockey - Brody Duncan
Monroe Moccasins - Jordan Popoff, Parker Layton
Monroe, Dashers and Athens will join the FPHL for the 2024-25 season. Non-playoff teams received two picks in the draft, and players drafted were eligible for trade by their new clubs.
Keep your browser pointed to RDragons.com for the latest River Dragons news.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2024
- 2024 Expansion Draft Results Announced - Columbus River Dragons
- Rock Lobsters Sign Steve Martinson As Head Coach - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Prowlers Lose Five in Expansion Draft - Port Huron Prowlers
- 'Cats Select 4 Forwards in 2024 Expansion Draft - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- 2024 Expansion Draft Results - Binghamton Black Bears
- Mercurio Returns - Watertown Wolves
- Furuseth Signs with CRD - Columbus River Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus River Dragons Stories
- 2024 Expansion Draft Results Announced
- Furuseth Signs with CRD
- Underwood Returns to River Dragons
- Rivers Signs PTO with River Dragons for 24-25
- River Dragons Ink Ty Moore to PTO