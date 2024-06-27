2024 Expansion Draft Results Announced

June 27, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the five players the team lost in the FPHL Expansion Draft on Thursday.

Each team in the draft could lose a maximum of five players. The River Dragons departures are as follows:

Athens Rock Lobsters - Carter Shinkaruk

Baton Rouge Zydeco - Nathan Balkwill

Dashers Hockey - Brody Duncan

Monroe Moccasins - Jordan Popoff, Parker Layton

Monroe, Dashers and Athens will join the FPHL for the 2024-25 season. Non-playoff teams received two picks in the draft, and players drafted were eligible for trade by their new clubs.

Keep your browser pointed to RDragons.com for the latest River Dragons news.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.