Mercurio Returns
June 27, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Watertown Wolves News Release
WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves have re-signed Mike Mercurio for the 2024-2025 season. A huge pickup for the Wolves, Mercurio plays in any and all situations. Having battled a few injuries in the 2023-2024 season, Mike had 13 goals, 36 assists for 49 points in 43 games.
"Merc is the type of player we want in Watertown. He is a dog. He battles for every puck, realizes game situations and makes the right decision 9/10 times. He knows how to play the game and where to be, with or without the puck. We have been excited for our fans to make this announcement," said GM Charlie Pens.
Welcome back to Watertown, Mike! Get your season tickets today! watertownwolvessales@gmail.com. Howl Yeah!
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2024
- Rock Lobsters Sign Steve Martinson As Head Coach - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Prowlers Lose Five in Expansion Draft - Port Huron Prowlers
- 'Cats Select 4 Forwards in 2024 Expansion Draft - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- 2024 Expansion Draft Results - Binghamton Black Bears
- Mercurio Returns - Watertown Wolves
- Furuseth Signs with CRD - Columbus River Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Watertown Wolves Stories
- Mercurio Returns
- Kment Comes Back to Watertown
- Welcome Back, Tim Payne
- Welcome to the Wolves, Dylan Infantino
- Wolves Welcome Back Declan Flanagan