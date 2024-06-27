Mercurio Returns

June 27, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves have re-signed Mike Mercurio for the 2024-2025 season. A huge pickup for the Wolves, Mercurio plays in any and all situations. Having battled a few injuries in the 2023-2024 season, Mike had 13 goals, 36 assists for 49 points in 43 games.

"Merc is the type of player we want in Watertown. He is a dog. He battles for every puck, realizes game situations and makes the right decision 9/10 times. He knows how to play the game and where to be, with or without the puck. We have been excited for our fans to make this announcement," said GM Charlie Pens.

Welcome back to Watertown, Mike! Get your season tickets today! watertownwolvessales@gmail.com. Howl Yeah!

