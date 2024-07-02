Sabrina Ionescu Earns Eastern Conference Player of the Month Honor

July 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for June

Through the Liberty's 11-game June slate, where the team finished 10-1 and set the franchise record for the highest win percentage (.909) in any month (min. five games), Ionescu averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and a league-best 7.4 assists per game while converting on a combined 43.2% (76-176) from the field, 37.4% (34-91) from three, and 88.9% (32-36) at the free throw line.

Additionally, in 11 contests this month, the Liberty posted a +18.3 net rating with Ionescu on the court.

Sabrina's historic month included the following milestones:

Became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 300 made three-pointers (117 games), passing Diana Taurasi (124 games).

Passed Cappie Pondexter for the third-most assists in Liberty franchise history.

Set the Liberty franchise record for the longest streak of at least one made three-pointer (44 games), which is the longest active streak in the WNBA and tied for the third-longest all-time.

Recorded at least eight assists in six consecutive games, which is tied for the seventh-longest such streak all-time as only Courtney Vandersloot, Ticha Penicheiro, and Sue Bird have recorded longer streaks in WNBA history.

Became the seventh player in WNBA history to reach 2000 career total points scored.

Tied Cappie Pondexter for the eighth-most career games with a stat line of at least 10 points, five assists and five rebounds in WNBA history (53).

Recorded at least 19 points, eight assists and four three-pointers in four consecutive games, which is a stat line that had previously never been replicated more than twice in a row.

Scored at least 25 points with double-digit assists in a single game for the fifth time in her career, which is the most such games in WNBA history.

Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week twice, for the weeks of May 27 to June 2 and June 17 to June 23.

Selected to the represent the USA Basketball Women's National Team in the Olympic Games for the first time in her career.

This monthly honor is Ionescu's third of her career and the 17th all-time in Liberty history.

