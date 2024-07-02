DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones Named 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Stars for Team WNBA

July 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Connecticut Sun guard-forward DeWanna Bonner and center Brionna Jones were named 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Stars for Team WNBA, the league announced today. This is the sixth WNBA All-Star selection for Bonner (2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023, 2024) and third selection for Jones (2021, 2022, 2024). Sun forward Alyssa Thomas joins the WNBA All-Stars who comprise the USA Basketball Women's National Team and earns her fifth WNBA All-Star nod (2017, 2019, 2022, 2023, 2024).

In her 15th season in the WNBA, Bonner is averaging a team best 16.2 points, along with 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest for the Sun. The 6-4 forward-guard has led Connecticut in scoring in 15 of their 19 games, including six 20+ point performances. Bonner has continued to solidify herself as one of the league's all-time greatest players, moving into 5th all-time in scoring on May 14 against Indiana and eclipsing 7,000 career-points on May 28 against Phoenix.

Jones entered the 2024 campaign coming back from an Achilles tear that sidelined her for all but 13 games during the 2023 season. The 6-2 center is averaging 12.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game in 2024 and is currently fourth in the WNBA in field goal percentage, shooting 54.8% from the floor over 19 games. Jones has played all of her eight seasons in the league with Connecticut and has continued to climb the franchise record books. She currently sits 12th in scoring, 8th in rebounds, 8th all-time in steals and 7th all-time in games played in Connecticut Sun history.

The Connecticut Sun franchise has produced 18 WNBA All-Stars. Over the franchise's 26 seasons, the team has had a total of 52 selections to the All-Star Game.

Bonner, Jones and the Team WNBA All-Stars will take on Thomas and the Team USA All-Stars in the league's 20th All-Star Game played on Saturday, July 20 (5:30 PM PT/8:30 PM ET) at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, home of the Phoenix Mercury, and will air on ABC.

