DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones Named 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Stars for Team WNBA
July 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release
Uncasville, CT - Connecticut Sun guard-forward DeWanna Bonner and center Brionna Jones were named 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Stars for Team WNBA, the league announced today. This is the sixth WNBA All-Star selection for Bonner (2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023, 2024) and third selection for Jones (2021, 2022, 2024). Sun forward Alyssa Thomas joins the WNBA All-Stars who comprise the USA Basketball Women's National Team and earns her fifth WNBA All-Star nod (2017, 2019, 2022, 2023, 2024).
In her 15th season in the WNBA, Bonner is averaging a team best 16.2 points, along with 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest for the Sun. The 6-4 forward-guard has led Connecticut in scoring in 15 of their 19 games, including six 20+ point performances. Bonner has continued to solidify herself as one of the league's all-time greatest players, moving into 5th all-time in scoring on May 14 against Indiana and eclipsing 7,000 career-points on May 28 against Phoenix.
Jones entered the 2024 campaign coming back from an Achilles tear that sidelined her for all but 13 games during the 2023 season. The 6-2 center is averaging 12.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game in 2024 and is currently fourth in the WNBA in field goal percentage, shooting 54.8% from the floor over 19 games. Jones has played all of her eight seasons in the league with Connecticut and has continued to climb the franchise record books. She currently sits 12th in scoring, 8th in rebounds, 8th all-time in steals and 7th all-time in games played in Connecticut Sun history.
The Connecticut Sun franchise has produced 18 WNBA All-Stars. Over the franchise's 26 seasons, the team has had a total of 52 selections to the All-Star Game.
Bonner, Jones and the Team WNBA All-Stars will take on Thomas and the Team USA All-Stars in the league's 20th All-Star Game played on Saturday, July 20 (5:30 PM PT/8:30 PM ET) at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, home of the Phoenix Mercury, and will air on ABC.
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 2, 2024
- Libert Downs Lynx - New York Liberty
- Atlanta Dream 77, Chicago Sky 85 - Atlanta Dream
- DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones Named 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Stars for Team WNBA - Connecticut Sun
- Rosters Set for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024 on July 20 in Phoenix - Phoenix Mercury
- Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart & Sabrina Ionescu Named 2024 WNBA All-Stars - New York Liberty
- Allisha Gray Named 2024 WNBA All-Star - Atlanta Dream - Atlanta Dream
- Arike Ogunbowale Named to 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game Roster - Dallas Wings
- Rosters Set for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024 on July 20 - WNBA
- Dearica Hamby Named to 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Roster - Los Angeles Sparks
- Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, and Kelsey Mitchell Named 2024 WNBA All-Stars - Indiana Fever
- Allisha Gray Named 2024 WNBA All-Star - Atlanta Dream
- Minnesota Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve Named WNBA Coach of the Month - Minnesota Lynx
- Storm Waives Guard Kiana Williams - Seattle Storm
- Sabrina Ionescu Earns Eastern Conference Player of the Month Honor - New York Liberty
- Connecticut Sun and BuildSubmarines.com Revitalize Washington Park Basketball Courts - Connecticut Sun
- OSC Weekly Live Event Listings - OSC Original by Chris Blackmar
- Kia Nurse Named to the 2024 Canadian Women's National Basketball Team - Los Angeles Sparks
- Lynx Forward Bridget Carleton Named to Canada Women's National Team Roster - Minnesota Lynx
- Laeticia Amihere to Represent Canada at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games - Atlanta Dream
- Fever Look for Road Win against Las Vegas - Indiana Fever
- Seattle Uses Big Third Quarter to Down Wings, 95-71 - Seattle Storm
- Dallas Wings Defeated at Seattle Storm 95-71 - Dallas Wings
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Connecticut Sun Stories
- DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones Named 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Stars for Team WNBA
- Connecticut Sun and BuildSubmarines.com Revitalize Washington Park Basketball Courts
- Moriah Jefferson Undergoes Arthroscopic Surgery
- Connecticut Sun Drop a Second Road Game to Seattle Storm
- Alyssa Thomas Selected to 2024 USA Basketball Women's National Team Roster