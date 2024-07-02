Connecticut Sun and BuildSubmarines.com Revitalize Washington Park Basketball Courts

July 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun announced today its plans to revitalize two basketball courts at Washington Park in Groton, Conn., in partnership with BlueForge Alliance and the BuildSubmarines.com platform that serves to energize and elevate maritime manufacturing careers. The Connecticut Sun will be hosting a court revitalization ceremony taking place during BuildSubmarines.com's Fan Fest at Washington Park Friday, July 12. Construction of the new courts is scheduled to begin in September 2024.

"Groton is not only an incredible place to live and work, it's also home to our shipbuilding partner, General Dynamics Electric Boat. We are proud to join our friends at the Sun in this effort to add to the legacy of Washington Park bringing the community together," said Kiley Wren, chief executive and co-founder, BlueForge Alliance. "Connecticut is known for its skilled trades and its basketball, and we look forward to seeing all of the present and future stars competing on these courts for years to come."

The ceremony, which is set to start at 6:00 PM, will feature a ribbon cutting to commemorate the court revitalization, as well as remarks from Groton mayor Keith Hedrick, Connecticut Sun president Jen Rizzotti, corporate leadership from General Dynamics Electric Boat, representatives from BlueForge Alliance, and leadership from the U.S. Navy's Submarine Industrial Base.

In addition to the ceremony, the fan fest will feature a Connecticut Sun booth where fans can expect merchandise giveaways; a chance to win courtside seats to the Sun's game against the Phoenix Mercury on July 14; a special appearance from Sun guards Moriah Jefferson and Rachel Banham, who will participate in the festivities from 7:00-8:00 PM, signing autographs and taking photos; a BuildSubmarines.com booth; live music; and food trucks.

"We are so thrilled to be able to impact our local community and the next generation of basketball players in Connecticut in this way. A lot of our players started their basketball journeys outside at their local parks, so having the opportunity to support our community in such a tangible and long-lasting way is incredibly special. We are so grateful to have partners like BlueForge Alliance, owners of BuildSubmarines.com, who enable us to do this kind of work, and we hope this is just the beginning." - Morgan Tuck, Connecticut Sun Director of Franchise Development and Assistant General Manager

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.