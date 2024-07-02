Dallas Wings Defeated at Seattle Storm 95-71

Seattle, WA - The Dallas Wings lost at the Seattle Storm 95-71 Monday night at Climate Pledge Arena. The Wings outscored the Storm in both the first and fourth quarters, but Seattle drained seven threes in the second half and used a 34-point third quarter to pull away. Arike Ogunbowale had a team-high 21 points for the Wings, while Natasha Howard (15) and Odyssey Sims (12) joined her in double figures.

The first half saw the teams battle back and forth with six lead changes. Howard tallied team highs of 10 points and five rebounds over the first 20 minutes, with Dallas (4-15) trailing 45-37 at the break after leading 20-19 after the first 10 minutes.

Seattle (13-6) opened the third on a 15-2 run through the first five minutes and went on to limit Dallas to 13 points in the frame. After being held to a 1-8 mark from three in the first half, the Storm went 7-17 in the second half, including a 4-8 mark during the decisive third quarter. The Wings outscored the Storm 21-16 in the fourth, including 10 points for Ogunbowale, who notched her 16th game of the season with at least 20 points.

The Wings shot .419 from the field but were hampered by 18 turnovers which the Storm turned into 24 points - equal to the final margin of the game. Seattle narrowly won the rebounding battle, 33-31, while also earning the advantage in points in the paint (40-38), second-chance points (12-10) and fast-break points (14-4). The Storm shot .451 from the field and committed 14 turnovers, which Dallas turned into 11 points.

The Wings recorded double-digit steals (11) for the second straight game and fourth time in 2024. WNBA steals-leader Ogunbowale was credited with a game-high five thefts. Odyssey Sims tallied a game-high six assists, with the Wings totaling 18 helpers on the night. Ogunbowale matched Howard for the team high with six rebounds.

Sims, who was making her first start since the 2021 season, eclipsed the 3,000-career points mark with her 12 on the night. She entered the contest with 2,995 over 270 career games.

Seattle's Jewell Loyd scored a game-high 26 points, going 3-of-6 from three, while Ezi Magbegor had 12 points and a game-best seven rebounds. The Storm went 23-of-27 from the free-throw line, with the 27 attempts tying for the second-most by a Wings opponent this season. Loyd and Magbegor combined for a 13-14 mark from the charity stripe.

The Dallas Wings are in the midst of a busy stretch of six games in 11 days and will return home to College Park Center on Wednesday to host the Phoenix Mercury at 7 p.m. CT. The game will air on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and stream on WNBA League Pass.

