OSC Weekly Live Event Listings

by Chris Blackmar

July 2, 2024 - American Association (AA)







It's Independence Day week and that means baseball and a lot of it. Links to all the games listed below can be found at https://freeplaysportshq.com/. You can access each game by going to the site listed by the game below and searching for it, or visiting FreePlay Sports HQ for direct links.

It's another all baseball Tuesday to open the week. The Sioux Falls Canaries and Chicago Dogs get things going at 12:30 pm with their American Association matchup. Later in the day some AAA play begins as the International League's Charlotte Knights travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jumbo Shrimp at 7:05 pm. More day baseball is on tap Wednesday with the Greensboro Grasshoppers and Aberdeen IronBirds facing off in the South Atlantic League at 1:05 pm and the American Association's Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks doing battle with the Lincoln Saltdogs at 1:30 pm. Aside from baseball, there are a couple of mid-week games in Major League Soccer. At 7:30 pm, Toronto FC hosts Orlando City SC and 15 minutes later, the New England Revolution take on Atlanta United.

The fourth brings plenty of baseball, but only one day game as many teams provide post-game fireworks for their fans. At 1:30 pm in the MLB Draft League, the State College Spikes go up against the Williamsport Crosscutters. There are also a couple of Double-A games streaming for free. In the Eastern League, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies take on the Hartford Yard Goats at 6:10 pm and the Amarillo Sod Poodles meet the Midland Rockhounds in Texas League action at 8 pm. Off the diamond, the Canadian Football League begins its week at 9 pm with the Toronto Argonauts meeting up with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Friday brings some Women's National Basketball Association action, another CFL game, and plenty more baseball. At 7:30 pm in the WNBA, the Atlanta Dream meet the Dallas Wings, which is followed by Las Vegas and the LA Sparks at 10 pm. In the CFL, the Ottawa Redblacks visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with the Bombers still seeking their first win. In baseball, the Eastern league provides a meeting between the Akron RubberDucks and Erie SeaWolves at 6:35 pm.

On Saturday, the WNBA begins the day at 1 pm as the New York Liberty meet the Fever in Indianapolis on CBS. At 6:35, Midwest League baseball takes the stage with the Lansing Lugnuts meeting the Fort Wayne TinCaps. The Indoor Football League's week gets underway at 7:05 pm in San Antonio as the Gunslingers host the Massachusetts Pirates. In soccer, there are three National Women's Soccer League contests and one MLS game on tap, with the NWSL's Kansas City Current vs the Orlando Pride being the highlight matchup.

Big3 basketball opens Sunday viewing with their Newark Showcase tipping off at 1 pm on CBS. In the International League, the Gwinnett Stripers and St. Paul Saints throw out their first pitch at 3 pm. The second half of the IFL weekend starts at 5:05 pm, as the Frisco Fighters meet the Duke City Gladiators in Albuquerque. Sunday soccer takes place mostly in the evening with the top match being the MLS tilt between the San Jose Earthquakes and Chicago Fire at 8:30 pm.

Monday is fairly quiet, but there is still one game on tap at 8:02 pm in the American Association when the Sioux City Explorers meet the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to round out the weekly schedule.

Enjoy your week. Enjoy your sports. Enjoy OurSports.

ALL TIMES EST

Tuesday, July 2

12:30 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

6:30 pm MLBDL: Mahoning Valley Scrappers @ West Virginia Bears MLBDL

6:30 pm APL: Tri-State Coal Cats @ Bluefield Ridge Runners APPY

6:35 pm MLBDL: Williamsport Crosscutters @ State College Spikes MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Bristol State Liners @ Pulaski River Turtles APPY

7:00 pm APL: Danville Otterbots @ Burlington Sock Puppets APPY

7:00 pm APL: Johnson City Doughboys @ Greeneville Flyboys APPY

7:00 pm APL: Kingsport Axmen @ Elizabethton River Riders APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: Trenton Thunder @ Frederick Keys MLBDL

7:05 IL: Charlotte Knights @ Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp MiLB

7:30 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Kane County Cougars AABTV

7:45 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Sioux City Explorers AABTV

8:06 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV



Wednesday, July 3

1:05 pm SAL: Greensboro Grasshoppers @ Aberdeen IronBirds MiLB

1:30 pm AA: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV

6:30 pm IL: Durham Bulls @ Norfolk Tides Stadium

6:30 pm APL: Tri-State Coal Cats @ Bluefield Ridge Runners APPY

6:35 pm MLBDL: Williamsport Crosscutters @ State College Spikes MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Bristol State Liners @ Pulaski River Turtles APPY

7:00 pm SL: Chattanooga Lookouts @ Tennessee Smokies MiLB

7:00 pm APL: Danville Otterbots @ Burlington Sock Puppets APPY

7:00 pm APL: Johnson City Doughboys @ Greeneville Flyboys APPY

7:00 pm APL: Kingsport Axmen @ Elizabethton River Riders APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: Mahoning Valley Scrappers @ West Virginia Black Bears MLBDL

7:00 pm MLBDL: Trenton Thunder @ Frederick Keys MLBDL

7:30 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Kane County Cougars AABTV

7:30 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

7:30 pm MLS: Toronto FC v Orlando City SC AppleTV

7:45 pm MLS: New England Revolution v Atlanta United AppleTV

7:45 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Sioux City Explorers AABTV

8:06 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV



Thursday, July 4

1:05 pm MLBDL: State College Spikes @ Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL

6:10 pm EL: Binghamton Rumble Ponies @ Hartford Yard Goats MiLB

6:30 pm APL: Bluefield Ridge Runners @ Bristol State Liners APPY

6:30 pm APL: Danville Otterbots @ Burlington Sock Puppets APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: Frederick Keys @ Trenton Thunder MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Johnson City Doughboys @ Greenville Flyboys APPY

7:00 pm APL: Kingsport Axmen @ Elizabethton River Riders APPY

7:00 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

7:00 pm APL: Pulaski River Turtles @ Tri-State Coal Cats APPY

7:05 pm MLBDL: West Virginia Black Bears @ Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLBDL

7:30 pm AA: Kansas City Monarchs @ Kane County Cougars AABTV

7:30 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

8:00 pm TEX: Amarillo Sod Poodles @ Midland RockHounds Stadium

8:05 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Sioux City Explorers AABTV

8:06 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV

9:00 pm CFL: Toronto Argonauts @ Saskatchewan Roughriders CFL+



Friday, July 5

6:30 pm APL: Bluefield Ridge Runners @ Bristol State Liners APPY

6:35 pm EL: Akron RubberDucks @ Erie SeaWolves MiLB

6:35 pm MLBDL: State College Spikes @ Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Burlington Sock Puppets @ Danville Otterbots APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: Frederick Keys @ Trenton Thunder MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Greenville Flyboys @ Johnson City Doughboys APPY

7:00 pm APL: Kingsport Axmen @ Elizabethton River Riders APPY

7:00 pm APL: Pulaski River Turtles @ Tri-State Coal Cats APPY

7:05 pm MLBDL: West Virginia Black Bears @ Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLBDL

7:30 pm WNBA: Atlanta Dream @ Dallas Wings Ion

7:30 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Gary SouthShore RailCats @ Kansas City Monarchs AABTV

8:00 pm AA: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks @ Winnipeg Goldeyes AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @ Sioux City Explorers AABTV

8:05 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV

8:06 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV

8:30 pm CFL: Ottawa Redblacks @ Winnipeg Blue Bombers CFL+

10:00 pm WNBA: Las Vegas Aces @ Los Angeles Sparks Ion



Saturday, July 6

1:00 pm WNBA: New York Liberty @ Indiana Fever CBS

6:00 pm MLBDL: West Virginia Black Bears @ Trenton Thunder MLBDL

6:35 pm MLBDL: Frederick Keys @ State College Spikes MLBDL

6:35 pm MWL: Lansing Lugnuts @ Fort Wayne TinCaps MiLB

7:00 pm APL: Bluefield Ridge Runners @ Tri-State Coal Cats APPY

7:00 pm APL: Bristol State Liners @ Kingsport Axmen APPY

7:00 pm APL: Burlington Sock Puppets @ Pulaski River Turtles APPY

7:00 pm APL: Elizabethton River Riders @ Greeneville Flyboys APPY

7:00 pm AA: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks @ Winnipeg Goldeyes AABTV

7:00 pm APL: Johnson City Doughboys @ Danville Otterbots APPY

7:00 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

7:05 pm IFL: Massachusetts Pirates @ San Antonio Gunslingers YouTube

7:05 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @ Sioux City Explorers AABTV

7:05 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV

7:05 pm MLBDL: Williamsport Crosscutters @ Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLBDL

7:30 pm MLS: Columbus Crew v Toronto FC AppleTV

7:30 pm NWSL: Kansas City Current v Orlando Pride Ion

7:35 pm AA: Gary SouthShore RailCats @ Kansas City Monarchs AABTV

8:05 pm IFL: Jacksonville Sharks @ Iowa Barnstormers YouTube

8:05 pm IFL: Sioux Falls Storm @ Quad City Steamwheelers YouTube

8:06 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV

9:05 pm IFL: Vegas Knight Hawks @ San Diego Strike Force YouTube

10:00 pm NWSL: Angel City FC v NJ/NY Gotham FC Ion

10:00 pm NWSL: Bay FC v Washington Spirit NWSL+



Sunday, July 7

1:00 pm BIG3: Newark, NJ Showcase CBS

1:00 pm MLBDL: West Virginia Black Bears @ Trenton Thunder MLBDL

2:00 pm AA: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks @ Winnipeg Goldeyes AABTV

2:05 pm AA: Gary SouthShore RailCats @ Kansas City Monarchs AABTV

2:05 pm AA: Sioux Falls Canaries @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV

2:05 pm MLBDL: Williamsport Crosscutters @ Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLBDL

3:00 pm IL: Gwinnett Stripers @ St. Paul Saints Stadium

4:00 pm APL: Bluefield Ridge Runners @ Tri-State Coal Cats APPY

4:00 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Chicago Dogs AABTV

5:05 pm IFL: Frisco Fighters @ Duke City Gladiators YouTube

5:00 pm MLSNP: New York Red Bulls II v Atlanta United 2 YouTube

5:05 pm AA: Milwaukee Milkmen @ Sioux City Explorers AABTV

5:30 pm APL: Bristol State Liners @ Kingsport Axmen APPY

5:30 pm APL: Burlington Sock Puppets @ Pulaski River Turtles APPY

5:30 pm APL: Elizabethton River Riders @ Greeneville Flyboys APPY

5:30 pm APL: Johnson City Doughboys @ Danville Otterbots APPY

6:00 pm NWSL: Seattle Reign v Utah Royals Golazo!

6:05 pm IFL: Northern Arizona Wranglers @ Bay Area Panthers YouTube

6:05 pm IFL: Tucson Sugar Skulls @ Arizona Rattlers YouTube

6:35 pm MLBDL: Frederick Keys @ State College Spikes MLBDL

7:00 pm MLSNP: FC Cincinnati 2 v NYCFC II YouTube

7:06 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV

8:30 pm MLS: San Jose Earthquakes @ Chicago Fire AppleTV

10:00 pm MLSNP: Tacoma Defiance v Sporting KC II YouTube



Monday, July 8

8:02 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks AABTV



• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.