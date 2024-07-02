Strong Pitching, Timely Hitting Fuel Canaries Doubleheader Sweep

Rosemont, IL - The Sioux Falls Canaries never trailed at any point on Tuesday, sweeping a doubleheader from the Chicago Dogs.

The Birds won game one 8-4 behind a six-inning outing from Ty Culbreth. Sioux Falls grabbed an early 1-0 lead with a first inning sacrifice fly from Mike Hart before Chicago tied the game with an RBI single in home half.

Jordan Barth ripped an RBI double in the fourth inning to put the Canaries in front for good and Hunter Clanin followed with a sacrifice fly. The Dogs scored a run in the bottom half before the Birds responded with three runs in the fifth. Josh Rehwaldt drove in two with a triple before scoring on a double from Barth.

Each team plated two runs in their half of the sixth inning. Wyatt Ulrich gave Sioux Falls a 7-2 lead with an RBI sacrifice fly and Jabari Henry brought in another run with a base hit. Chicago scored twice in the home half but could get no closer.

Ulrich, Rehwaldt, Barth and Derek Maiben each finished with two hits while Culbreth earned his league-leading seventh win.

Neil Lang tossed a complete game shutout in the nightcap as the Birds topped the Dogs 6-0.

Hart collected a pair of RBI sacrifice flies over the first two innings and Rehwaldt drew a bases loaded walk to give Sioux Falls an early 3-0 lead. Maiben belted a two-run homerun in the top of the third and Liam Spence added a solo shot in the seventh.

Lang scattered six hits and struck out five to move to 1-0 on the season while Ulrich led the offense with two hits. The Canaries are now a league-best 29-17 overall and a season-high 12 games over the .500 mark. The two teams will continue their series Wednesday at 6:30pm.

