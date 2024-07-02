Sioux City Claws Past Milwaukee

July 2, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Franklin, Wis. - The Sioux City Explorers (21-23) beat the Milwaukee Milkmen (24-22) Monday night in a close 6-4 game. Sioux City starter Jared Wetherbee (4-3) carried the X's through five innings, allowing just three runs while Explorers' John Nogowski and Daniel Montano both had multiple hits and RBI in the game.

The X's started by putting runners on the corners with one away in the top of the first against Milwaukee starter Shane Barringer(1-3), taking the lead on a Nogowski RBI, sending around Daniel Lingua and giving the Explorers a 1-0 lead. Sioux City's Montano followed with his own RBI on a single to left field, driving home Scott Ota and doubling the lead 2-0.

After loading the bases in the bottom of the second with nobody out, the Milkmen worked back a run on a sac fly from Milwaukee's Brett Rodriguez off Sioux City starter Wetherbee, sending home Erik Ostberg and cutting the X's advantage to 2-1.

The X's didn't let the offense sleep as they added more in the top of the third, starting with an RBI single from Sioux City's Nick Shumpert off Milwaukee's Barringer that sent home Lingua and made it 3-1. The next at-bat, Sioux City's Ota ripped an RBI double to left field, pushing home Shumpert and extending the lead to 4-1.

Despite allowing the run in the second, Sioux City's Wetherbee carried a no-hit bid into the fourth before a Brett Rodriguez two-out double ended it, although the Milkmen failed to score.

The pattern continued for the Explorers in the top of the fifth, adding another pair of runs with Sioux City's Nogowski sending home Shumpert on an RBI double before Montano drove in Nogowski with another RBI single, extending the lead to 6-1.

The Milkmen cut into the lead with a leadoff shot in the bottom of the fifth from Milwaukee's Reggie Pruitt Jr. off Sioux City's Wetherbee, making it 6-2. The Milkmen proceeded to load the bases before Milwaukee's Oscar Santos drew an RBI walk, pushing home Wendell Marrero and cutting the Explorers' lead to 6-3.

Sioux City's Santiago Florez relieved Wetherbee to begin the bottom of the sixth, keeping the score at 6-3 with a scoreless frame before doing the same in the seventh.

Sioux City's Brandon Brosher relieved Florez to begin the eighth, and after a leadoff walk and stolen base, Milwaukee's Trey Law knocked an RBI single, sending home Rodriguez and making it 6-4.

Following the run, Kyle Marman relieved Sioux City's Brosher, finishing the eighth with a shutout frame. Marman returned to the mound for the ninth, and after allowing a one-out single, he struck out the final two batters to notch the save (5).

