Weather Postpones Explorers and Goldeyes

July 2, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers and Winnipeg Goldeyes were set to open a three-game series tonight at Lewis and Clark Park, but heavy rain in Sioux City has forced the postponement of the game. The two teams will play two seven inning games beginning tomorrow July 3rd with a first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. and gates to open at 4:30 p.m. The Explorers will fire things up for the Fourth of July holiday with post-game fireworks following the completion of game two tomorrow night.

In game one the Explorers will send out LHP Jaren Jackson (0-0, 2.70) to face RHP Zac Reininger (3-3, 4.86) for the Goldeyes while game two will feature LHP Austin Drury (1-2, 6.32) for Sioux City while RHP Joey Matulovich (5-1, 2.13) will make the start for Winnipeg. The games can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM, and the video stream will air for free on aabaseball.tv.

The series will wrap up on Thursday, July 4 with another post-game fireworks show then the Explorers homestand will continue with a three-game set against the Milwaukee Milkmen July 5-7. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

