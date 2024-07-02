Explorers Ride Home on a Roll

July 2, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers return home riding a three-game winning streak and after taking three of four games from Milwaukee. The Explorers had plenty of fireworks on the scoreboard over the weekend and will come home looking to put up more flashy numbers and while bringing fans plenty of flash and kaboom in the sky as they host the Winnipeg Goldeyes in a three-game series! The holiday week will fire off with a Taco Tuesday; then back-to-back fireworks nights will follow on Wednesday and Thursday. Join the Explores and celebrate the Fourth of July holiday at Lewis and Clark Park!

Explorers Opponent

The Winnipeg Goldeyes, July 2-4

Tuesday, July 2 - 7:05 p.m.

Taco Tuesdays: Enjoy $2 tacos and select beverage specials every Tuesday home game at Lewis & Clark Park!

Wednesday, July 3 - 7:05 p.m.

Post game Fireworks Presented by Lantis Fireworks

Thursday, July 4 - 7:05 p.m.

Independence Day celebration & July 4th Jersey Auction PLUS post-game fireworks Presented by Lantis Fireworks

Following the series, the Explorers will welcome the Milwaukee Milkmen for a three-game weekend series, July 5-7.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

