Suozzi's Big Night Leads Monarchs Past Kane County

July 2, 2024 - American Association (AA)

GENEVA, Ill. - Outfielder Joe Suozzi used time away from the diamond to talk to friends and family amidst a rough start.

Their advice? Be present. The outfielder presented his best baseball on Tuesday night.

Suozzi helped vault the Kansas City Monarchs back in the win column, driving in a season-high 5 RBI to defeat the Kane County Cougars, 10-4, at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Suozzi finished a season-best 3-for-4 in the victory.

The Monarchs scored ten unanswered runs after a four-run Kane County (26-21) first inning.

Kansas City (21-23) hammered a home run in the second to spark the comeback immediately. Suozzi launched a three-run home run to left-center field, making it 4-3 Cougars.

The blast was Suozzi's first home run for the club.

"It felt really good, like a weight lifted off my shoulders," Suozzi said. "I wasn't panicking, I hadn't played in a while."

The former New York Mets prospect would polish the comeback win with a two-run single in the eighth inning.

The Monarchs used eight consecutive scoreless innings from their pitching staff to end a five-game losing streak.

"Tonight was big because it definitely uplifted our spirits," Suozzi said. "We're a good team. In baseball, you go through stretches where you don't play well. Hopefully, tonight, we got out of it."

Starting pitcher Julian Garcia bounced back from a rough first inning to record three scoreless frames. The right-hander struck out four batters in his second start of the season, surrendering just one earned run.

Another right-hander kept the strong pitching going for Kansas City. Nate Tellier (2-0) boosted his scoreless streak to 14.1 innings, hurling three scoreless innings.

The streak is the longest consecutive shutout period by a Monarchs pitcher this season.

Trent Giambrone recorded the game-winning hit for the Monarchs with a two-run home run to left field in the fourth. The former Chicago Cub finished 3-for-5 with 3 RBI, knocking an RBI double in the ninth.

KC scored four runs in the last two innings for insurance.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs start the second game of the series tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. with Hunter McMahon on the mound. The Kansas City, Missouri native will make his first start of the season. Nick Belzer will start for Kane County.

