Cougars Drop Series Opener

July 2, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - The Cougars took an early lead, but the Kansas City Monarchs offense responded quickly, as the Cougars fell 10-4 in the series opener on Tuesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Cougars (26-21) jumped out to a quick lead against Kansas City (21-23) starter Julian Garcia. With one out in the bottom of the first, Josh Allen ripped a double down the left field line for the first hit of the night. Next up, Cornelius Randolph smacked a double of his own into the right field corner to score Allen and make it 1-0. Two batters later, Jonah Davis reached on a throwing error to put runners at the corners before a passed ball brought home Randolph to make it 2-0. Claudio Finol capped the scoring in the frame with a two-run homer down the left field line to give Kane County a 4-0 edge.

After the big inning, Kansas City responded quickly against Cougars' starter Tommy Sommer (2-1). With two outs in the bottom of the second, Josh Bissonette singled. Then, Hayden Jones hit a ground ball that got by Cougars first baseman Ernny Ordoñez to put runners at the corners. Following the error, Joe Suozzi belted a three-run homer to pull Kansas City within a run.

One inning later, the Monarchs would take the lead. Danny Amaral drew a walk to start the frame before stealing second. Following a ground out by Channy Ortiz, Ross Adolph brought home Amaral with a single to tie the game at four. Then, Trent Giambrone blasted a two-run shot over the left field wall to give the Monarchs a 6-4 edge.

In the top of the eighth, Kansas City added two more on a single by Suozzi to make it 8-4. The Monarchs added more insurance in the top of the ninth on an RBI single by Ortiz and a run-scoring double off the bat of Giambrone to go up 10-4. Nate Tellier earned the win for Kansas City by tossing three scoreless innings of relief.

The Cougars continue the series with the Monarchs on Wednesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Right-hander Hunter McMahon (0-0, 1.93) will take the mound for Kansas City against fellow righty Nick Belzer (4-3, 3.77) for the Cougars. Wednesday and Thursday's game will be followed by postgame fireworks to celebrate Independence Day. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.