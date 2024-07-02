Goldeyes and Explorers Rained Out

July 2, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







SIOUX CITY, IA - Tuesday's American Association contest between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Sioux City Explorers at Sioux City's Lewis & Clark Park has been postponed due to rain.

It will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday, July 3, with the first game getting underway at 5:35 p.m. CDT. The nightcap will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Both will be scheduled for seven innings.

The opener will see the Goldeyes send right-hander Zac Reininger (3-3, 4.86 ERA) to the mound while lefty Jaren Jackson (0-0, 2.53 ERA) is expected start for Sioux City. Joey Matulovich (5-1, 2.13 ERA) gets the ball for Winnipeg in game two, with southpaw Austin Drury (1-3, 9.85 ERA) starting for the Explorers.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 5:00 p.m. The video stream of all games is also available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The team returns home Friday, July 5 for a three-game series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Blue Cross Park. Friday is Rock Night with post-game fireworks. Saturday is Ghostbusters Night, with a screening of the original 1984 film on our spectacular new videoboard after the game, and the weekend will conclude with Sunday Family Fun Day.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.