Libert Downs Lynx

July 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

On Tuesday, the New York Liberty (17-3) defeated the Minnesota Lynx (14-5), 76-67.

At 17-3, the 2024 Liberty are off to the team's best start through 20 games in franchise history.

The Liberty held the Lynx to just eight points in the final quarter for Minnesota's first single-digit quarter of the season.

This was the team's first home win where the Liberty trailed entering the fourth quarter this season.

New York set a season high with 45 rebounds in the win over Minnesota.

The duo of Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones each recorded at least 15 rebounds, marking the second time this season the Liberty had multiple players with 12 or more rebounds, while the rest of the WNBA has combined for just one game with multiple teammates reaching 12 rebounds this season.

Up Next: The New York Liberty will face the Indiana Fever on Saturday, July 6 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

KEY RUNS

Q1: Minnesota went on an 11-2 run from the 3:21 mark of the first to the 0:37 mark of the first quarter.

Q2: New York went on a 10-0 run from the 3:08 mark of the second to the 0:40 mark of the second quarter.

Q3: No significant runs in the third quarter.

Q4: New York went on a 15-0 run from the 6:37 mark of the fourth to the 0:50 mark of the final quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Jonquel Jones led the Liberty offense with a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds and added four assists for her 16th multi-assist game of the season. Jones recorded at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, and three three-pointers while shooting above 50% from the field for the second time this season, while no other player has replicated that stat line a single time so far in 2024, per Across the Timeline. Jones recorded her seventh double-double of the season as the Liberty moved to 18-0 in regular-season games when Jones recorded a double-double during her Liberty tenure.

Breanna Stewart finished with 17 points and a season-high 17 rebounds to go along with three assists, two steals, and two blocks. With her 10th double-double of the season, Stewart has recorded the fourth-most double-doubles in the WNBA in 2024. Stewart became the fourth player in Liberty franchise history to record multiple games of at least 15 rebounds, joining Tina Charles, Kiah Stokes, and Jonquel Jones. Stewart's 17 rebounds tied for the second-highest rebounding total of her career and also tied for the fifth-most rebounds in a single game in Liberty franchise history.

Sabrina Ionescu, the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Month for June, finished with 17 points, five assists, and five rebounds. Ionescu added one three-pointer to extend her streak of regular-season games with at least one made three-pointer to 45, which is a Liberty franchise record and the third-longest such streak in WNBA history. Ionescu has scored at least 10 points during all 20 games so far this season and leads the league in games scoring in double figures in 2024.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton recorded nine points on 50% (1-2) shooting from beyond the arc to go along with five rebounds and two assists. Laney-Hamilton has recorded at least five rebounds in her last seven regular-season games, which is the longest such streak of her career.

Leonie Fiebich scored five points and added three rebounds and a steal in the win. Fiebich has recorded at least one steal in her last nine games to tie Sevgi Uzun for the longest steals streak among 2024 rookies. Fiebich also posted at least one steal without any turnovers for the fourth time this year, which is the most among first-year players in 2024.

