Rosters Set for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024 on July 20 in Phoenix

July 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Mercury wing Kahleah Copper, center Brittney Griner and guard Diana Taurasi have all earned All-Star designations after being named to the USA Basketball Women's National Team ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. This year's All-Star Game will feature a matchup between the WNBA All-Stars who comprise Team USA versus the remaining WNBA All-Stars.

The Mercury will have three All-Stars for the sixth time in franchise history (2021, 2018, 2015, 2014, 2007).

Taurasi, who is playing in her 20th season, earns her 11th career WNBA All-Star selection, passing Tamika Catchings (10) for the second most all-time behind only Sue Bird (13), while Griner's 10 selections now tie Catchings for third most in WNBA history. Copper earns her fourth career WNBA All-Star selection, joining Griner, Jewell Loyd, Arike Ogunbowale, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson as the only players to be selected to the last four All-Star Games.

