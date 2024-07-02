Atlanta Dream 77, Chicago Sky 85
July 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
Notes:
The Atlanta Dream started Jordin Canada, Haley Jones, Allisha Gray, Nia Coffey and Tina Charles for the second time this season.
The Dream's all-time record against the Sky moves to 25-36 and 13-19 when playing in Atlanta.
Gray and Charles tied to headline the Dream with 19 points each.
Charles also recorded her eighth double-double of the season, adding 14 rebounds and a season high of five assists.
Gray went 8-for-13 from the field and added four assists, three rebounds and one steal to her stat line. The now two-time WNBA All-Star is just four 3-pointers away from 300 career 3-pointers made.
Canada dished seven assists and notched a season high of 11 points to help lead the Dream to a new season high of 27 assists as a team.
Quotes:
Gray on her selection to the 2024 WNBA All-Star squad...
"It's very exciting. I mean, coming to Atlanta, I always say it's the best thing that's happened in my career. I mean, being here, I've been able to be set up for success, and also being in Atlanta allows me to like-I just feel free."
Charles on the leadership she sees from others on the Dream...
"I don't think it's just me. I think it starts with Naz [Hillmon]. I think her role here, she's made it a setting where we need to start speaking and holding one another accountable."
Game Summary:
Q1:
The Dream jumped out to an early 8-2 lead, fueled by Gray, Coffey and Charles.
Charles accounted for 75% of the team's offense in the first quarter, totaling eight points, two assists and four points created from assists.
Gray followed with seven points and two rebounds, going 1-for-1 from 3-point range.
Led by Gray, Atlanta shot 40% from 3-point range in the first.
The Dream outpaced the Sky in fast break points for the quarter, 3-2.
Q2:
Climbing out of an 8-point deficit, the Dream put together a 9-0 run to reclaim the lead, 37-36.
Canada dished out three assists midway through the second, generating seven points from her playmaking ability alone.
Canada then found Hillmon for the layup to end the half at 41-43. The guard dished four assists in the second quarter to total five for the first half.
Gray led the Dream in the second with seven points, one assist and one rebound. The guard went 3-for-4 from the field to reach a team high of 14 points in the first half.
Cheyenne Parker-Tyus headlined the Dream with five points and one rebound in the second quarter.
As a group, the Dream shot 55.6% from the field and 66.7% from 3-point range for the quarter.
Q3:
After going back-and-forth for nearly five minutes, Jones pulled down an offensive rebound and found Canada for the 3-pointer to take the lead, 54-51.
The Dream then forced a Sky shot clock violation, and Canada extended Atlanta's lead to four, 55-51, with free throws.
Atlanta's offensive momentum continued to surge, culminating in a 15-5 run fueled by Gray, who notched five points, three assists and six points created from assists in the third.
Canada led all scorers in the third with nine points, bringing her total through three quarters to 11 points to surpass her previous season high.
Gray and Charles combined for 10 points.
The Dream shot 50% from the field and 40% from 3-point range in the third.
Q4:
Parker-Tyus and Charles tied to lead the Dream in the fourth with four points apiece.
Coffey followed with three points and one assist.
Defensively, Atlanta held the Sky to its lowest field goal percentage of the night at 35.3% in the fourth.
The Dream shot 100% from the free throw line for the quarter.
Atlanta Dream (7-11) vs Chicago Sky (7-11)
Game 18 | July 2, 2024 | Gateway Center, GA
Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final
Chicago 22 21 23 19 85
Atlanta 19 22 23 13 77
Game Leaders Chicago Atlanta
Points Chennedy Carter (26) Allisha Gray, Tina Charles (19)
Rebounds Angel Reese (19 Tina Charles (14)
Assists Marina Mabrey, Chennedy Carter (4) Jordin Canada (7)
