Dearica Hamby Named to 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Roster
July 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks News Release
The WNBA announced today thatÃ¢â¬Â¯Sparks forwardÃ¢â¬Â¯DearicaÃ¢â¬Â¯Hamby has been named to 2024 WNBA All-Star Roster, her third time achieving the honor. The 2024 WNBA All-Star game will be held at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on July 20th.
"Being selected to the All-Star team is a tremendous honor and I'm excited to head to Phoenix to compete," said Hamby. "This points to the hard work that I've put in during the offseason and in games so far, but it's also thanks to my great teammates and coaches who have trusted me in a leadership role with our team."
Hamby is having an impactful season for the Sparks, leading the WNBA in double-doublesÃ¢â¬Â¯(tied for first with 11) and ranking second in defensive rebounds per game (8.7) and fourth in rebounds per contest (10.3). She also ranks ninth in points per game (18.4), fifth in three-point percentage (45.0) and tied for eighth in field-goal percentage (51.9). Earlier this season, the versatile forward was named Western Conference Player of the Week for the week ending June 9, and also named to Team USA 3×3 Olympic Team which will compete in Paris this summer.
"I am so incredibly proud that Dearica has earned her 3rd All-Star appearance and first as a Spark," said Head Coach Curt Miller. She has been a tremendous leader for our young team while putting up impressive numbers throughout the season. This honor is so well deserved and I'm happy that so many have recognized her outstanding play."
In the 2021 All-Star Game competing for Team WNBA, Hamby finished with six rebounds, two points and one assist. In 2022 on Team Wilson, she recorded 10 points, five rebounds and one assist.
