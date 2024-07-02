Minnesota Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve Named WNBA Coach of the Month
July 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL - The WNBA today announced Lynx Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve has been named Coach of the Month for June after leading Minnesota to a 9-2 record and its first Commissioner's Cup championship. This represents her second monthly honor, having previously received the league's first-ever award after it was established in May 2017.
On June 5, Reeve posted her 307th regular season victory on the Lynx bench with an 86-62 decision at Los Angeles, overtaking Bill Laimbeer for second place on the WNBA's all-time list. Other highlights for the month included a 100-86 triumph at defending champion Las Vegas on June 11 and a six-game winning streak (June 9-22) that was Minnesota's longest since 2021. The Lynx went 4-1 in Commissioner's Cup contests to earn the right to represent the Western Conference in this year's title game, where they defeated New York, 94-89, on June 25 at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y.
The Lynx will wrap up their current road trip with a stop in New York tonight. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. CDT and the game can be seen locally on Bally Sports North Extra and heard on KFAN (100.3 FM) and the iHeartRadio/Lynx App. Minnesota begins a two-game homestand on Thursday against Connecticut.
Minnesota Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve Named WNBA Coach of the Month
