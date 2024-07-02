Minnesota Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve Named WNBA Coach of the Month

July 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL - The WNBA today announced Lynx Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve has been named Coach of the Month for June after leading Minnesota to a 9-2 record and its first Commissioner's Cup championship. This represents her second monthly honor, having previously received the league's first-ever award after it was established in May 2017.

On June 5, Reeve posted her 307th regular season victory on the Lynx bench with an 86-62 decision at Los Angeles, overtaking Bill Laimbeer for second place on the WNBA's all-time list. Other highlights for the month included a 100-86 triumph at defending champion Las Vegas on June 11 and a six-game winning streak (June 9-22) that was Minnesota's longest since 2021. The Lynx went 4-1 in Commissioner's Cup contests to earn the right to represent the Western Conference in this year's title game, where they defeated New York, 94-89, on June 25 at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y.

The Lynx will wrap up their current road trip with a stop in New York tonight. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. CDT and the game can be seen locally on Bally Sports North Extra and heard on KFAN (100.3 FM) and the iHeartRadio/Lynx App. Minnesota begins a two-game homestand on Thursday against Connecticut.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.