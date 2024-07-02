Allisha Gray Named 2024 WNBA All-Star

ATLANTA - Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray has been named an AT&T 2024 WNBA All-Star for the second time in her career, the league announced today.

Gray is only the fifth player in Atlanta Dream history to earn multiple WNBA All-Star selections. The 6-foot standout guard joined the Dream before the 2023 season and has now become an All-Star in both her years in the franchise. Her bid marks the franchise's fourth straight year with an All-Star.

This season, Gray is leading Atlanta with 15.6 points per game while shooting 40% from the 3-point line. Last week, Gray eclipsed 3,000 career points, becoming only the 86th player in WNBA history to achieve the milestone.

Gray's 2024 season is highlighted by her performance against the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces, where she recorded a career-high six 3-pointers to finish with 25 points. She became only the second player in WNBA history with at least six 3-pointers and six free throws made while shooting 85% from the three and 100% from the free throw line.

Gray was first tabbed as an All-Star in 2023 as a reserve for Team Wilson. She went 4-for-10 from the field to finish with 10 points, two rebounds and one steal off the bench. She also participated alongside teammate Cheyenne Parker-Tyus to represent the Dream in the Skills Challenge.

The 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will showcase the WNBA All-Stars split into two teams: one composed of members from the USA Basketball Women's National Team, and the other made up of WNBA All-Stars. The milestone 20th All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, July 20, at Footprint Center in Phoenix, with tip-off scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET.

This marks the second time that the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will feature the USA Basketball vs. Team WNBA format.

Atlanta Dream All-Time All-Stars

2024 - Allisha Gray

2023 - Allisha Gray, Cheyenne Parker, Rhyne Howard*

2022 - Rhyne Howard

2021 - Courtney Williams

2018 - Angel McCoughtry (starter)

2017 - Tiffany Hayes (starter), Layshia Clarendon, Elizabeth Williams

2015 - Angel McCoughtry (starter), Shoni Schimmel (starter)

2014 - Angel McCoughtry (starter), Shoni Schimmel (starter), Erika de Souza (starter*)

2013 - Angel McCoughtry (starter), Erika de Souza

2011 - Angel McCoughtry (starter)

2009 - Erika de Souza, Sancho Lyttle

