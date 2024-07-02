Fever Look for Road Win against Las Vegas

July 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever (8-12) wrap up its three-game west-coast road trip on Tuesday in its second of four regular season matchups against the Las Vegas Aces. The last time the Fever and Aces met was also in Las Vegas on May 25 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Tuesday's game was moved to T-Mobile Arena, home of the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights. Indiana and Las Vegas will not meet again until a pair of back-to-back on September 11 and September 13 in Indianapolis.

Tuesday's game is set to tipoff at 9:30 p.m. ET and will broadcast on ESPN. Prior to the game on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET, WNBA Countdown will reveal the full roster for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.

In the teams' last meeting, the Fever lost to the Aces, 99-80. Despite starting strong with a 28-24 lead to end the first quarter, three Aces players scored more than 20 points to secure a home-court win. The Aces pulled away for the win, but the Fever outscored Las Vegas in paint points, 34-28, and bench points, 28-20.

The Fever enter Tuesday's matchup after erasing a 15-point deficit for an 88-82 comeback victory against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. Sunday's game was the second game in a row that five Fever players scored in double figures, led by Fever center Aliyah Boston's 17 points. Additionally, Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark achieved the franchise rookie-record for most assists (138) in a debut season after recording 15 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds on Sunday.

Tuesday's game will be the first time the Aces (10-6) play at T-Mobile Arena this season. Las Vegas's last two games have been road matchups against the Chicago Sky and the Washington Mystics, and the Aces enter Tuesday on a four-game winning streak. In their latest contest with the Mystics on Saturday, four Aces players scored in double figures, led by Aces guard Jackie Young's 26 points and Aces guard Chelsea Gray's 22 points. Saturday's game was only Gray's fourth game this season, but her strongest showing since returning to regular season action. Gray has not played since the 2023 WNBA Finals where she suffered a left foot injury. Aces forward A'ja Wilson, who is the league leader in scoring with an average of 26.9 points per game, only scored 11 points on 4-of-15 shooting.

Wilson, who previously led in rebounds among all players in the league, was recently passed by Sky rookie forward Angel Reese, and now ranks second with 11.1 rebounds per game. Boston sits right outside the top 10 averaging 8.3 rebounds per game. Aces guards Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum rank seventh and 11th in the league in scoring, averaging 18.9 and 17.3 points per contest. Mitchell and Clark enter Tuesday at 14th and 16th in the league averaging 16.3 and 16.1 points per game. Clark ranks first in assists among all rookies and third among all players in the league, averaging 6.9 assists per game, as Young is tied for sixth place, averaging 5.4 per game.

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces

Tuesday, July 2

T-Mobile Arena | 9:30 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information

ESPN

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever (8-12)

Guard - Caitlin Clark (16.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 6.9 apg)

Guard - Kelsey Mitchell (16.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.9 apg)

Center - Aliyah Boston (13.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.8 apg)

Guard - Kristy Wallace (5.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.2 apg)

Forward - NaLyssa Smith (11.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.4 apg)

Las Vegas Aces (10-6)

Forward - A'ja Wilson (26.9 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 2.3 bpg)

Guard - Kelsey Plum (17.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 5.1 apg)

Guard - Chelsea Gray (8.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.3 apg)

Forward - Alysha Clark (7.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.7 apg)

Forward - Jackie Young (18.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 5.4 apg)

Game Status Report

Indiana: None

Las Vegas: Tiffany Hayes (OUT) - Personal

