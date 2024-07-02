Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart & Sabrina Ionescu Named 2024 WNBA All-Stars

July 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones, forward Breanna Stewart and guard Sabrina Ionescu have been selected for the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. The honor marks the third for Ionescu, fifth in Jones' career and the sixth for Stewart.

The 2024 AT&T All-Star Game will serve as the send-off for the USA Basketball Women's National Team. Jonquel Jones will join Team WNBA and face teammates Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu on Team USA. The 20th annual WNBA All-Star Game will be held at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, July 20, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jones has averaged 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 blocks in 30.6 minutes per game this season. She ranks fifth in the WNBA in defensive rebounds per game (7.1) and ninth in rebounds per game (8.6). The 2021 WNBA MVP is on pace for the third-best true shooting percentage in WNBA history (min. 100 FGA), with a league-high 69.7% TS% in 2024. Jones also held opponents to 47.4% on shots within five feet of the rim as the closest defender this season, ranking within the top 10% league-wide, according to Second Spectrum.

Stewart has averaged a team-high 19.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 blocks in 34.2 minutes per game this season. The reigning WNBA MVP ranks fourth in defensive rebounds per game (7.2), fifth in steals per game (2.2), seventh in points per game (19.8) and field goals made per game (7.1). She leads the Liberty with nine double-doubles, which is tied for the fourth-most leaguewide.

Ionescu has averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists and one steal in 33.2 minutes per game this season. The reigning WNBA Player of the Month ranks third in three-pointers made per game (2.8), fourth in assists per game (6.5) and ninth in points per game (18.8) and field goals made per game (6.5).

