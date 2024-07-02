Laeticia Amihere to Represent Canada at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

July 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA, GA - Atlanta Dream forward Laeticia Amihere has been named to the 2024 Canada Women's National Basketball Olympic Team roster, Canada Basketball announced today.

Amihere will join teammate Rhyne Howard in Paris and is the first Dream player to represent Atlanta at the Olympics in 5-on-5 women's basketball since 2016.

"I'm excited to go into my second Olympics with more experience under my belt," Amihere said, "It will be the first opportunity to play in front of family for Team Canada. I'm proud to be able to represent my country, my family and show all the hard work I've been putting in"

While the selection marks her first time representing the Dream, it will also mark her second appearance with Team Canada at the Olympics. Prior to being drafted by Atlanta with the eighth pick in the 2023 WNBA draft, Amihere joined Canada's 2021 Olympic squad in Tokyo during her collegiate tenure at South Carolina.

Amihere is one of seven alumni from the South Carolina women's basketball program to compete at the Olympics, a list that includes Dream teammate Allisha Gray. She becomes the youngest Dream player to compete at the Olympics and the first-ever Canadian Olympian in franchise history.

Born in Mississauga, Ontario, the forward first appeared for Team Canada in 2015 at the U16 FIBA AmeriCup, where she recorded eight points and 10 rebounds to push the team to a gold medal finish. While also in high school, Amihere became the first Canadian woman to dunk in a game at only 15 years old.

Amihere received her call up to the senior women's national team in 2017 and has represented them for seven years, totaling 27 senior appearances. She last played for Team Canada in February at the FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Sopron, Hungary. She averaged 7.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in three games.

Team Canada will open Olympic group phase play against France on July 29. Canada will compete in Group B, taking on Nigeria, Australia and host France.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.