Atlanta Dream Elevates Marketing and Creative Vision with Key Leadership Additions

March 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Dream announced today the hiring of Hannah Kronick Spencer as Vice President of Marketing and Consumer Insights and Kaila Pettis (known professionally as KP) as Senior Director of Brand and Creative. These strategic additions bring together two innovative industry leaders whose expertise in branding, digital content, and fan engagement will energize the Dream's marketing, fan growth and creative initiatives at every level.

"As we continue to elevate the Atlanta Dream's presence both on and off the court, Hannah and KP bring unparalleled vision, creativity, and leadership to our brand," said Morgan Shaw Parker, President and COO. "Both have unique expertise in building strong, culture-driven sports brands, which will be instrumental as we anchor the Dream brand at the epicenter of sport, entertainment and community."

Spencer brings more than a decade of experience in audience growth, fan engagement, and revenue acceleration to her new role. Most recently, she spearheaded fan growth and engagement initiatives at the U.S. Soccer Federation, overseeing key initiatives such as Insiders, the Federation's loyalty and membership program, matchday marketing efforts that drove interest and sales for U.S. Soccer's national team matches nationwide, and fan engagement efforts that deepened relationships with key audiences.

This is Spencer's second tenure with the organization, having served for nearly two years in roles leading the Dream's sales marketing and brand strategy. Earlier in her career, Spencer grew her expertise in innovative and data-driven marketing through transformative experiences in a variety of roles at Twitter and ESPN. Spencer holds a MBA from Emory University and a BA from Johns Hopkins University, where she was a collegiate athlete and captained the women's soccer team. She is an alumna of prestigious LEAD Atlanta program (Class of 2024) and a head coach for a U16 girls' soccer team at Inter Atlanta FC.

"I'm incredibly energized to return to the Dream and lead the brand into this next phase of growth," said Spencer. "I'm deeply committed to this organization's role as a leader in women's sports in Atlanta, and I'm eager to build on our momentum and create even more impactful brand experiences for our fans."

KP joins the Dream bringing deep expertise to Atlanta's sports and creative culture. Most recently, she served as Senior Director of Brand and Creative at FC Cincinnati, where she redefined the club's identity and creative strategy by building its digital department and overseeing all aspects of the brand, from retail to in-stadium and digital creative assets. Before that, she played a key role with Atlanta United and the Atlanta Falcons creative campaigns including United's playoff and kit launch campaigns. With experience leading teams, developing innovative brand strategies, and driving high-impact ideation across multiple NCAA programs and professional sports organizations, KP is known for crafting culture-driven creative that energizes the fan base and builds lasting connections for the communities within.

"The Dream represent everything I believe in-bold storytelling, pushing creative boundaries, and making an impact," said KP. "Atlanta is the epicenter of culture, and I can't wait to bring fresh, authentic perspectives that reflect the heartbeat of this city and its connection to the game."

A trailblazer in the industry, KP made history in 2021 as the first Black female Creative Director in professional sports, a testament to her leadership and influence in shaping the future of sports branding. As the co-founder of LCKR ROOM, a creative agency dedicated to amplifying underrepresented talent, she remains deeply committed to mentorship and expanding opportunities for minority creatives in the sports industry.

