Valkyries and Kaiser Permanente to Host Community Mural Painting in Oakland

March 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - This Saturday, March 22, The Golden State Valkyries and Kaiser Permanente will be hosting "Paint the Future" where Valkyries players, executives, and staff will join community members to paint a large-scale public artwork that celebrates the diverse cultures and inclusive spirit of Oakland.

This mural draws inspiration from the strong and powerful women throughout the Bay Area, and will feature the team's inaugural uniform design, which will be seamlessly woven into the artwork to symbolize boldness, strength, and inclusion - the core brand values of the Valkyries. The event will feature interactive games, music, food and raffle prizes, and provide fans with an opportunity to paint alongside Valkyries athletes.

"This mural embodies what the Valkyries stand for - bringing together diverse voices to create something meaningful and lasting," said Valkyries President Jess Smith. "Public art has the power to transform spaces and spark conversations. Together with Kaiser Permanente, we're excited to work alongside community members to create a visual celebration of the Bay Area's strength and unity that will inspire for years to come."

This project is in collaboration with Kaiser Permanente, The Bay Area Mural Program (BAMP) and the Illuminaries and invites people of all ages to participate.

