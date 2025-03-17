Girls Day of Play with Chicago Bulls

March 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







To kick off Women's History Month, in collaboration with the Chicago Bulls the Chicago Sky Foundation helped Welcome 150 young athletes to the Girls Day of Play basketball clinic at the Advocate Center.

These future game-changers sharpened their skills on the court and gained inspiration from an incredible lineup of women in sports, including Chicago Sky guard Rachel Banham, former WNBA player and Division I coach Edniesha Curry, Gatorade's Tiera Stephen, and Bulls front office leaders Adrienne Scherenzel, and Maezelle Millan.

A huge shoutout to all the girls who showed up, put in the work, and reminded us why representation matters. The future of the game is in good hands!

