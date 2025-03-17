Jen Rizzotti and Diamond DeShields to Join NBC Sports Boston and the Boston Celtics for Second All-Female Broadcast

March 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Boston, MA - The Connecticut Sun is proud to announce the organization will be teaming up with NBC Sports Boston and the Boston Celtics again this year for their second all-female broadcast in honor of Women's History Month. The special broadcast will take place during the Celtics' game against the Brooklyn Nets on March 18 at TD Garden.

New Connecticut Sun guard Diamond DeShields will be on-air as a game analyst, joined by Abby Chin, who will give play-by-play commentary, and Jackie MacMullan, who will also serve as a game analyst, providing expert insight throughout the broadcast.

Connecticut Sun President Jen Rizzotti will serve as a studio analyst, alongside NBC Sports Boston's Kayla Burton (studio host) and Connecticut Sun broadcast analyst, Boston Celtics scout and Maine Celtics assistant general manager, Ashley Battle (studio analyst) for Celtics Pregame Live, Celtics Halftime Live and Celtics Postgame Live.

This all-female broadcast is part of the ongoing celebration of Women's History Month, highlighting the contributions of women across sports media and basketball. The broadcast will bring a unique and diverse perspective to the Celtics' matchup against the Nets, showcasing the talents of female voices in the industry.

Fans can tune in to NBC Sports Boston or the NBC Sports app to watch the broadcast. Coverage of the game begins at 7:00 PM EST with Celtics Pregame Live, tip-off is at 7:30 PM EST, and coverage concludes with Celtics Postgame Live immediately following the game.

