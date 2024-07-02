Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, and Kelsey Mitchell Named 2024 WNBA All-Stars

July 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The WNBA announced today Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston, guard Caitlin Clark and guard Kelsey Mitchell were selected to the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game. This year's WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Phoenix at Footprint Center on Saturday, July 20 on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET featuring the WNBA All-Stars against the USA Basketball Women's National Team.

Boston and Mitchell join Tamika Catchings, Katie Douglas and Candice Dupree as the only players in franchise history to earn multiple WNBA All-Star Game invitations with the Fever. This year is the second season in franchise history the Fever will send three players to the WNBA All-Star Game, joining Catchings, Anna DeForge and Tammy Sutton-Brown in 2007.

Boston earned her second consecutive WNBA All-Star selection after starting for Team Wilson during the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game. Boston pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds in last year's WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas. In Boston's first 20 games of the 2024 regular season, she averaged 13.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocks in 30.2 minutes per contest and has started every game this season. On June 18, Boston was named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the week for the week of June 10-16, which was the second time she received player of the week honors.

Clark earned her first WNBA All-Star selection after averaging 16.2 points, 6.9 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 34.2 minutes per contest and has started in all 20 games this season. The 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick leads all rookies in points per game, assists per game, minutes per game, field goals made, 3-point field goals made and is third in the WNBA in assists per game. Clark won WNBA Rookie of the Month in May and already owns the franchise rookie-record for most assists in a debut season. In Clark's 19th career game, she became the fastest player in WNBA history to record at least 300 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists.

Mitchell also earned her second consecutive WNBA All-Star selection this year after playing for Team Stewart in the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game. Mitchell leads Indiana in scoring with a team-best 16.3 points per game and ranks 13th across the league. Through the first 20 games this season, Mitchell is also averaging 1.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and shooting better than 43 percent from the floor. Mitchell enters Tuesday night's game at the Las Vegas Aces five 3-point field goals shy from reaching 500 made from beyond the arc in her career.

The full list of previous Indiana Fever All-Star selections is below:

Aliyah Boston: 2023*, 2024

Tamika Catchings: 2002*, 2003*, 2005*, 2006*, 2007*, 2009*, 2011*, 2013*, 2014*, 2015*

Caitlin Clark: 2024

Marissa Coleman: 2015

Anna DeForge: 2007*

Katie Douglas: 2009*, 2011*

Candice Dupree: 2017, 2019

Briann January: 2014

Kelsey Mitchell: 2023, 2024

Tammy Sutton-Brown: 2007

Erica Wheeler: 2019^

Tamika Whitmore: 2006

Natalie Williams: 2003

Rita Williams: 2001

Shavonte Zellous: 2013

* - Starter ^ - All-Star Game MVP

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.