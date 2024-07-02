Lynx Forward Bridget Carleton Named to Canada Women's National Team Roster

July 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL - The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Canada Basketball today announced that Lynx forward Bridget Carleton was named to the Women's National Team set to represent Canada in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This marks the second consecutive Olympic appearance for the Chatham, Ontario native, after competing in the 2020 Tokyo Games where she averaged 11.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 3.3 apg in three outings. Carleton helped Team Canada clinch its eighth Olympic appearance in February at the 2024 FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Sopron, Hungary, tallying 14.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg and 2.0 apg in three starts.

In her sixth WNBA season, Carleton has started 14 of the Lynx' 18 games and is averaging career highs with 8.4 ppg and 3.7 rpg in 28.9 mpg. She currently ranks 7th in the league in three-point accuracy at 43.8% (35-for-80) and helped Minnesota claim the 2024 Commissioner's Cup by scoring a team-high 23 points with five assists and three steals in a 94-89 victory at New York on June 25.

As part of Group B at the Olympics, the Canadian women will face France on July 29, Australia on Aug. 1 and then wrap up the preliminary round vs. Nigeria on Aug. 4. The 5-on-5 Olympic basketball group phase will take place in Lille, France, before the tournament moves to Paris for knockout and medal rounds.

