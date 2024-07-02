Lynx Forward Bridget Carleton Named to Canada Women's National Team Roster
July 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL - The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Canada Basketball today announced that Lynx forward Bridget Carleton was named to the Women's National Team set to represent Canada in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
This marks the second consecutive Olympic appearance for the Chatham, Ontario native, after competing in the 2020 Tokyo Games where she averaged 11.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 3.3 apg in three outings. Carleton helped Team Canada clinch its eighth Olympic appearance in February at the 2024 FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Sopron, Hungary, tallying 14.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg and 2.0 apg in three starts.
In her sixth WNBA season, Carleton has started 14 of the Lynx' 18 games and is averaging career highs with 8.4 ppg and 3.7 rpg in 28.9 mpg. She currently ranks 7th in the league in three-point accuracy at 43.8% (35-for-80) and helped Minnesota claim the 2024 Commissioner's Cup by scoring a team-high 23 points with five assists and three steals in a 94-89 victory at New York on June 25.
As part of Group B at the Olympics, the Canadian women will face France on July 29, Australia on Aug. 1 and then wrap up the preliminary round vs. Nigeria on Aug. 4. The 5-on-5 Olympic basketball group phase will take place in Lille, France, before the tournament moves to Paris for knockout and medal rounds.
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 2, 2024
- Kia Nurse Named to the 2024 Canadian Women's National Basketball Team - Los Angeles Sparks
- Lynx Forward Bridget Carleton Named to Canada Women's National Team Roster - Minnesota Lynx
- Laeticia Amihere to Represent Canada at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games - Atlanta Dream
- Fever Look for Road Win against Las Vegas - Indiana Fever
- Seattle Uses Big Third Quarter to Down Wings, 95-71 - Seattle Storm
- Dallas Wings Defeated at Seattle Storm 95-71 - Dallas Wings
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota Lynx Stories
- Lynx Forward Bridget Carleton Named to Canada Women's National Team Roster
- June 30 - Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky Postgame Notes
- June 17 - Minnesota Lynx vs. Dallas Wings Postgame Notes
- Three-Time All-Star Napheesa Collier Selected to 2024 USA Basketball Women's National Team
- June 9 - Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm Postgame Notes