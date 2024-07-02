Arike Ogunbowale Named to 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game Roster

July 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was selected to the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced this evening. The selection of the All-Stars was conducted through a combination of voting by fans (50 percent of the vote), current WNBA players (25 percent) and a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters (25 percent). Ogunbowale has now earned an All-Star nod in four consecutive seasons, dating back to 2021.

Through 18 games this season, Ogunbowale is the WNBA's No. 2 scorer at 23.7 points per game, while leading the league in steals (2.83) and minutes played (38.4). She holds the 2024 standard for most points in a game with her 40-point outing at Phoenix on May 25. Ogunbowale also ranks 10th in the WNBA in assists (4.9) and sixth in free-throw percentage (.907).

The All-Star Game will feature a matchup between the WNBA All-Stars who comprise the USA Basketball Women's National Team versus the remaining WNBA All-Stars. The league's 20th All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, July 20 (5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET) at Footprint Center in Phoenix, home of the three-time WNBA champion Phoenix Mercury, and air on ABC.

This marks the second time that the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will feature the USA Basketball vs. Team WNBA format. On July 14, 2021, Ogunbowale scored a game-high 26 points to lead Team WNBA to a 93-85 win over the USA Basketball Women's National Team in Las Vegas ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Ogunbowale, then a first-time All-Star, was named MVP.

