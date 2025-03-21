Atlanta Dream Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

March 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Dream announced today that the remaining single-game tickets for the 2025 season are officially on sale at atlantadream.com. Tickets for 17 of the 21 home games remain, with four games selling out during the exclusive presale earlier this week, including matchups against Indiana (6/10), Chicago (6/13, 6/22), and Las Vegas (8/27).

For the second straight year, the Dream sold out their season ticket allotment, following a historic 2024 season in which the team sold out all 20 home games for the first time in franchise history. This offseason, the Dream added Brittney Griner, Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker- Kimbrough to a core that includes All-Stars Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and WNBA Champion Jordin Canada, as well as new Head Coach Karl Smesko.

Tickets are available for the much-anticipated home opener on May 22 at State Farm Arena against the Indiana Fever, featuring All-Stars Kelsey Mitchell, DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard alongside back-to-back winners of the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark.

Additional marquee matchups include the defending champion New York Liberty (June 29 & Aug. 23), reigning MVP A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (Aug. 27), the new-look Los Angeles Sparks featuring Olympian Kelsey Plum alongside rookie standouts Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink (Sept. 3 & 5), and 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (June 27 & Aug. 21).

"Atlanta is becoming an epicenter for women's basketball which is a testament to our loyal and growing fan base" said Dream President and COO, Morgan Shaw Parker. "With new larger venue aspirations on the horizon, there will come a day when we all look back at Gateway Arena and remember when we could see such epic star power in such an intimate setting. This will no-doubt be another special season for the Dream and the city of Atlanta showing out to support women's basketball."

In addition to thrilling action on the floor, the Dream will host special Theme Nights for fans this season, including:

Praise ATL: Taking place on May 24 against the Dallas Wings who hold the first overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft. Praise ATL will shine a spotlight on the vibrant non-denominational gospel community in Atlanta.

Pride Night : Taking place on June 27 against the Minnesota Lynx, Pride Night will celebrate and honor the impact of the LGBTQIA+ community in Atlanta.

'90s Night : Taking place on July 7 against the Golden State Valkyries, the Atlanta debut of the league's newest team. '90s night will relive the culture, fashion, and music of the iconic decade.

Sneakerhead Night: Taking place on Aug. 1 against the Phoenix Mercury, Sneakerhead Night will encourage fans to flaunt their shoe game and passion for sneakers.

D9 Night: Taking place on Aug. 29 against the Dallas Wings, Divine Nine Night will celebrate the rich legacy of the nine historically Black Greek Letter Organizations. Members from each sorority and fraternity will take to the court, giving fans the opportunity to represent and support their favorite D9 organization.

HBCU Night: Taking place on Sep. 5 against the Los Angeles Sparks, HBCU Night will honor the history, culture and tradition of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

For more information on tickets, visit atlantadream.com. To stay updated on future season and single-game tickets, sign up for the Dream Elite Priority List.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.