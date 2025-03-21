New York Liberty Re-Sign Marine Johannčs

March 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The reigning WNBA Champion New York Liberty has re-signed guard Marine Johannčs.

"It is a special opportunity to add Marine - who believed in our vision since 2019 - to a team once again competing for a title," said Jonathan Kolb, New York Liberty General Manager. "Marine's floor spacing and dynamic ability to create scoring opportunities for herself and others will add another dimension to our offense in 2025."

Johannčs (30), a 5-10 combo guard, has previously played three seasons with New York in 2019, 2022, and 2023 where she helped the Liberty reach its first Finals in over 20 years. This past summer, Johannčs led the French National Team to a Silver medal finish against Team USA in the 2024 Paris Games.

Across 78 WNBA regular season contests, 15 of which she started, Marine has averaged 8.0 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.6 rebounds per game on 43.7% shooting from the field, 39.5% from three, and 80.6% at the free throw line. Currently, with Çimsa ÇBK Mersin in Turkey, Johannčs is averaging 13.6 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.5 boards on a combined 46.7% shooting, including 36.7% from distance, across KBSL and EuroLeague play.

New York's 2025 regular season will tip-off at home on Saturday, May 17 against the Las Vegas Aces at Barclays Center. To learn more and view ticketing options, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.