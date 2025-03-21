New York Liberty Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2025 Season

March 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The reigning WNBA Champion New York Liberty announced its 2025 regular season broadcast schedule, including 26 locally televised games on the team's Official TV Partner, WNYW FOX5 and WWOR My9. Earlier this month, the New York Liberty and WNYW FOX5 New York announced a multi-year partnership extension, continuing availability in more than 7.5 million households throughout the Tri-State area.

The New York Liberty will also have significant visibility across the WNBA's national broadcast partners, including ABC (3 games), CBS (3), CBSSN (2), ESPN (6), ION (6), NBA TV (8), and Prime Video (4).

WWOR My9 will broadcast the Liberty's highly anticipated preseason schedule - including its home game at Barclays Center on Friday, May 9 and exhibition game at the University of Oregon on Monday, May 12.

ESPN will showcase New York's Home Opener and Ring Night on Saturday, May 17 against the Las Vegas Aces at Barclays Center.

This season, all local games will be available to stream via Liberty Live, the team's direct-to-consumer streaming platform, as well as the FOX Local App. New York's 2025 regular season TV broadcast schedule is listed below:

Date Time-EST Opponent Local TV National TV

Sat. 5/17 1:00 PM Las Vegas - ABC

Thu. 5/22 8:00 PM at Chicago My9 -

Sat. 5/24 1:00 PM at Indiana - CBS

Tue. 5/27 7:00 PM Golden State My9 -

Thu. 5/29 7:00 PM Golden State My9 -

Fri. 5/30 7:30 PM at Washington - ION

Sun. 6/1 3:00 PM Connecticut My9 -

Thu. 6/5 7:30 PM at Washington FOX5 Prime Video

Tue. 6/10 8:00 PM Chicago - ESPN

Sat. 6/14 3:00 PM at Indiana - ABC

Tue. 6/17 7:00 PM Atlanta My9 -

Thu. 6/19 7:00 PM Phoenix FOX5 Prime Video

Sun. 6/22 7:00 PM at Seattle My9 CBSSN

Wed. 6/25 10:00 PM at Golden State My9 -

Fri. 6/27 10:00 PM at Phoenix - ION

Sun. 6/29 3:00 PM at Atlanta My9 NBA TV

Thu. 7/3 7:00 PM Los Angeles FOX5 -

Sun. 7/6 3:00 PM Seattle My9 NBA TV

Tue. 7/8 8:00 PM Las Vegas - ESPN

Sun. 7/13 3:00 PM Atlanta My9 -

Wed. 7/16 7:30 PM Indiana My9 CBSSN

Tue. 7/22 8:00 PM Indiana - ESPN

Fri. 7/25 7:30 PM Phoenix - ION

Sat. 7/26 7:00 PM Los Angeles My9 NBA TV

Mon. 7/28 8:00 PM at Dallas - ESPN

Wed. 7/30 8:00 PM at Minnesota - ESPN

Fri. 8/1 7:30 PM at Connecticut - ION

Sun. 8/3 1:00 PM at Connecticut My9 -

Tue. 8/5 7:00 PM Dallas FOX5 NBA TV

Fri. 8/8 7:30 PM at Dallas - ION

Sun. 8/10 12:30 PM Minnesota - ABC

Tue. 8/12 10:00 PM at Los Angeles My9 NBA TV

Wed. 8/13 9:30 PM at Las Vegas - ESPN

Sat. 8/16 2:00 PM at Minnesota - CBS

Tue. 8/19 7:00 PM Minnesota FOX5 NBA TV

Thu. 8/21 7:00 PM Chicago My9 Prime Video

Sat. 8/23 2:00 PM at Atlanta - CBS

Mon. 8/25 7:00 PM Connecticut My9 -

Thu. 8/28 7:00 PM Washington My9 Prime Video

Sat. 8/30 10:00 PM at Phoenix My9 NBA TV

Tue. 9/2 10:00 PM at Golden State My9 -

Fri. 9/5 10:00 PM at Seattle - ION

Tue. 9/9 7:00 PM Washington My9 ESPN3

Thu. 9/11 8:00 PM at Chicago My9 NBA TV

Season memberships and single game tickets for home games at Barclays Center are on sale now at Ticketmaster, including memberships for the newly built The Toki Row and JetBlue at The Key premium clubs. To learn more and view additional ticketing options, such as group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.