New York Liberty Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2025 Season
March 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty News Release
NEW YORK - The reigning WNBA Champion New York Liberty announced its 2025 regular season broadcast schedule, including 26 locally televised games on the team's Official TV Partner, WNYW FOX5 and WWOR My9. Earlier this month, the New York Liberty and WNYW FOX5 New York announced a multi-year partnership extension, continuing availability in more than 7.5 million households throughout the Tri-State area.
The New York Liberty will also have significant visibility across the WNBA's national broadcast partners, including ABC (3 games), CBS (3), CBSSN (2), ESPN (6), ION (6), NBA TV (8), and Prime Video (4).
WWOR My9 will broadcast the Liberty's highly anticipated preseason schedule - including its home game at Barclays Center on Friday, May 9 and exhibition game at the University of Oregon on Monday, May 12.
ESPN will showcase New York's Home Opener and Ring Night on Saturday, May 17 against the Las Vegas Aces at Barclays Center.
This season, all local games will be available to stream via Liberty Live, the team's direct-to-consumer streaming platform, as well as the FOX Local App. New York's 2025 regular season TV broadcast schedule is listed below:
Date Time-EST Opponent Local TV National TV
Sat. 5/17 1:00 PM Las Vegas - ABC
Thu. 5/22 8:00 PM at Chicago My9 -
Sat. 5/24 1:00 PM at Indiana - CBS
Tue. 5/27 7:00 PM Golden State My9 -
Thu. 5/29 7:00 PM Golden State My9 -
Fri. 5/30 7:30 PM at Washington - ION
Sun. 6/1 3:00 PM Connecticut My9 -
Thu. 6/5 7:30 PM at Washington FOX5 Prime Video
Tue. 6/10 8:00 PM Chicago - ESPN
Sat. 6/14 3:00 PM at Indiana - ABC
Tue. 6/17 7:00 PM Atlanta My9 -
Thu. 6/19 7:00 PM Phoenix FOX5 Prime Video
Sun. 6/22 7:00 PM at Seattle My9 CBSSN
Wed. 6/25 10:00 PM at Golden State My9 -
Fri. 6/27 10:00 PM at Phoenix - ION
Sun. 6/29 3:00 PM at Atlanta My9 NBA TV
Thu. 7/3 7:00 PM Los Angeles FOX5 -
Sun. 7/6 3:00 PM Seattle My9 NBA TV
Tue. 7/8 8:00 PM Las Vegas - ESPN
Sun. 7/13 3:00 PM Atlanta My9 -
Wed. 7/16 7:30 PM Indiana My9 CBSSN
Tue. 7/22 8:00 PM Indiana - ESPN
Fri. 7/25 7:30 PM Phoenix - ION
Sat. 7/26 7:00 PM Los Angeles My9 NBA TV
Mon. 7/28 8:00 PM at Dallas - ESPN
Wed. 7/30 8:00 PM at Minnesota - ESPN
Fri. 8/1 7:30 PM at Connecticut - ION
Sun. 8/3 1:00 PM at Connecticut My9 -
Tue. 8/5 7:00 PM Dallas FOX5 NBA TV
Fri. 8/8 7:30 PM at Dallas - ION
Sun. 8/10 12:30 PM Minnesota - ABC
Tue. 8/12 10:00 PM at Los Angeles My9 NBA TV
Wed. 8/13 9:30 PM at Las Vegas - ESPN
Sat. 8/16 2:00 PM at Minnesota - CBS
Tue. 8/19 7:00 PM Minnesota FOX5 NBA TV
Thu. 8/21 7:00 PM Chicago My9 Prime Video
Sat. 8/23 2:00 PM at Atlanta - CBS
Mon. 8/25 7:00 PM Connecticut My9 -
Thu. 8/28 7:00 PM Washington My9 Prime Video
Sat. 8/30 10:00 PM at Phoenix My9 NBA TV
Tue. 9/2 10:00 PM at Golden State My9 -
Fri. 9/5 10:00 PM at Seattle - ION
Tue. 9/9 7:00 PM Washington My9 ESPN3
Thu. 9/11 8:00 PM at Chicago My9 NBA TV
Season memberships and single game tickets for home games at Barclays Center are on sale now at Ticketmaster, including memberships for the newly built The Toki Row and JetBlue at The Key premium clubs. To learn more and view additional ticketing options, such as group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.
